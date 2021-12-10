Prep roundup: Maverick Sanders leads Mt. Spokane boys past Central Valley; Lewis and Clark’s Brooklyn Jenson goes for 33 points against Ridgeline

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys

Mt. Spokane 68, Central Valley 58: Maverick Sanders scored 25 points and the Wildcats (3-1) beat the visiting Bears (3-1). Xavier Kamalu-Vargas added 11 points and Andrew Rayment had 10 for Mt. Spokane. Dylan Darling led Central Valley with 32 points and four 3-pointers while Trace Chalich had 15.

Ferris 69, Cheney 44: Trayce Atkins scored 15 points and the visiting Saxons (3-0) beat the Blackhawks (1-3). Ray Ray Bergersen, Patrick Murphy and AJ Newcomb added 11 points apiece for Ferris.

Lewis and Clark 77, Ridgeline 35: Landon Lewis scored 23 points, Paulo Murray added 14 and the visiting Tigers (1-3) beat the Falcons (1-4). Dakota Means led Ridgeline with 14 points.

Mead 63, North Central 51: Zack Reighard scored 20 points, Ryan Mount added 15 and the visiting Panthers (1-3) beat the Wolfpack (0-3). Donovan Renz led North Central with 14 points.

West Valley 65, Ephrata 53: Grady Walker scored 21 points and the Eagles (5-0) beat the visiting Tigers (1-3). Ethan Black led Ephrata with 23 points.

Eastmont 87, Shadle Park 76: Tyrell Malcolm scored 32 points and the visiting Wildcats (2-0) beat the Highlanders (1-2). Eamon Monaghan added 25 points for Eastmont. Jake Wilcox led Shadle Park with 30 points and three 3-pointers and Kohlby Sorweide added 13.

Pullman 60, Othello 39: Jaedyn Brown scored 15 points, Grayson Hunt added 12 and the Greyhounds (1-4) beat the visiting Huskies (1-3).

East Valley (Yakima) 65, East Valley 29: Preston Sluder scored 11 points and the visiting Red Devils (3-0) beat the Knights (1-3). Luke Holecek led the Knights with 13 points.

Colfax 64, Riverside 53: John Lustig scored 29 points and the visiting Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Rams (1-2). Jordan Nortz led Riverside with 12 points.

Colville 76, Reardan 45: Makennon Floener scored 21 points, Rhett Foulkes added 19 and the visiting Crimson Hawks (4-0) beat Reardan (2-2).

Medical Lake 52, Connell 50: Noah Keister scored 16 points, Oran Rhimer added 11 and the Cardinals (3-1) beat the visiting Eagles (2-2) in a nonleague game on Friday.

Freeman 67, Liberty 58: Boen Phelps scored 18 points, Quin Goldsmith added 17 and the Scotties (3-1) beat the visiting Lancers (4-1). Colton Marsh led Liberty with 25 points and Tayshawn Colvin added 18.

St. George’s 48, Newport 37: Mason Zarlindo scored 18 points with four 3-pointers and hit six straight free throws in the fourth to seal the game and the visiting Dragons (2-2) beat the Grizzlies (0-2). Bear Smith had 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Newport.

Selah 74, Asotin 44: The Vikings (2-1) beat the visiting Panthers (2-1). Details were unavailable.

Davenport 68, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 61: Tennessee Rainwater scored 31 points and the visiting Gorillas (3-1) beat the Broncos (2-2). Brenick Soliday added 14 points for Davenport. Jayce Kelly led LRS with 19 points while Chase Galbreath had 15.

Northwest Christian 64, Kettle Falls 53: Avi West scored 19 points, Nate Clark added 17 and the visiting Crusaders (3-2, 1-0) beat the Bulldogs (0-5, 0-3) in a NE 2B game. Zane Edwards led Kettle Falls with 25 points.

Cusick 73, Columbia (Hunters) 34: Colton Seymour scored 29 points and the visiting Panthers (2-0, 2-0) beat the Lions (1-1, 0-1) in a Northeast 1B League game. Ryan Reynolds led Columbia with 14 points.

Wellpinit 77, Odessa 51: Wellpinit (3-0) beat the host Tigers (0-1) in a Northeast 1B game. Details were unavailable.

Tekoa-Rosalia 59, Colton 18: The Timberwolves (3-1) beat the visiting Wildcats (0-2). Details were unavailable.

Lewiston 59, Lakeland 51: The visiting Bengals (4-0) beat the Hawks (1-3) in an IEL 5A/4A game. Details were unavailable.

Kellogg 51, Big Fork (MT) 42: Riply Luna scored 10 points, Tanner Groves added 10 and the visiting Wildcats (4-2) beat the Vikings (0-2).

Girls

Central Valley 64, Mt. Spokane 48: Autumn Agnew scored 14 points, Eden Sander added 12 and the visiting Bears (2-2) beat the Wildcats (0-4). Bryten Gumke led Mt. Spokane with 19.

Ferris 57, Cheney 27: Kacey Spink scored 17 points and the visiting Saxons (4-1) beat the Blackhawks (1-3).

Lewis and Clark 69, Ridgeline 36: Brooklyn Jenson scored 33 points, Katie MacKenzie added 17 and the visiting Tigers (2-2) beat the Falcons (0-5). Kaydin Renken led Ridgeline with 17 points and four 3-pointers.

Mead 65, North Central 23: Natalie Braun scored 12 points and the visiting Panthers (4-0) beat North Central (0-2). Olivia Moore added 11 points for Mead.

West Valley 71, Ephrata 32: Chloe DeHaro scored 23 points, Aliyah Henry added 18 and the Eagles (4-0) beat the visiting Tigers (1-2).

Eastmont 47, Shadle Park 39: Ellie Davis scored 12 points and the visiting Wildcats (1-2) beat the Highlanders (1-3). Katelyn Pomerinke led Shadle Park with 14 points.

Clarkston 43, Selah 41: Kendall Wallace scored the go-ahead 3-pointer with 20 seconds left and the Bantams (3-1) beat the visiting Vikings (0-3). Erika Pickett led Clarkston with 11 points.

Othello 57, Pullman 33: The Huskies (3-1) beat the visiting Greyhounds (0-5). Details were unavailable.

East Valley (Yakima) 57, East Valley 43: Maliyah Gordon scored 14 points and the visiting Red Devils (2-1) beat the Knights (0-3). Willow Burrill led the East Valley with 25 points.

Colfax 48, Riverside 30: Brynn McGaughy scored 18 points, Asher Cai added 13 and the visiting Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Rams (1-2). Sam Riggles scored 10 points for Riverside.

Colville 51, Reardan 44: Mckenna Reggear had 18 points and 10 rebounds and the Crimson Hawks (3-1) beat Reardan (2-2). Jordyn True added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Colville. Madalyn Dewey led Reardan with 15 points.

Medical Lake 54, Connell 28: Charde Luat scored 20 points and the Cardinals (3-1) beat the visiting Eagles (2-1).

Liberty 39, Freeman 32: Teagan Colvin totaled 19 points, 13 rebounds and five steals and the visiting Lancers (4-0) beat the Scotties (3-2). Maddy Phillips led Freeman with 13 points.

Post Falls 64, Sandpoint 17: Lexi Heath and Americus Crane scored 17 points apiece and the visiting Trojans (6-0, 2-0) beat the Bulldogs (2-4, 0-4) in an Inland Empire League 5A/4A game.

Lewiston 41, Lakeland 36: Katy Wessels scored 17 points and the Bengals (4-3) beat the host Hawks (2-4) in a IEL 5A/4A game. Addie Kiefer led Lakeland with 20 points, 16 rebounds and five steals.