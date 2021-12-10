Three Washington State players named to AP All-Pac-12 first team

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Three Washington State football players landed on the All-Pac-12 first team when the Associated Press announced its postseason honors Friday.

Pro-bound offensive tackle Abraham Lucas and sophomore kicker Dean Janikowski collected first-team honors for the second time this week. Both were also selected to the All-Pac-12 first team by conference coaches Tuesday.

WSU star slotback Calvin Jackson Jr. joined them on the AP’s first team.

The grad student finished the season atop the Pac-12 in receiving yards per game (79.6) and wound up second in total yardage (955), but was voted a second-teamer by Pac-12 coaches. Many argued that Jackson had been snubbed.

“I’m not too big on accolades and all that stuff, but you know, it’s kinda upsetting,” Jackson said Thursday when asked about the All-Pac-12 awards. “But at the end of the day, we came out, we won games and we did it as a team. This isn’t just a one-man sport. I’m pretty happy to be second team and be up there at all.”

Slotback Travell Harris and junior edge Ron Stone Jr. were picked to the second team by AP voters – a panel consisting of media members who cover the conference.

Harris racked up 801 yards and nine touchdowns in his final college season, ranking third and second in the conference in those categories, respectively.

Stone, who earned a first-team nod from the conference’s coaches, was consistently disruptive in opponents’ backfields, totaling 11.5 tackles for loss and five sacks, and grading out as the conference’s No. 4 run defender this season, per Pro Football Focus.

“It’s a great feeling, a feeling of accomplishment,” Stone said Friday. “But it’s also now the new bar that’s been set. I have a lot more work to put in to make sure that I not only maintain, but try to go above.”

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham was the AP’s unanimous pick for coach of the year after leading his team to a Pac-12 title and its first Rose Bowl berth.

USC wide receiver Drake London took home offensive player of the year and Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd was recognized as the conference’s best defender. UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet, a Michigan transfer, earned newcomer of the year honors.