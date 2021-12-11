100 years ago in Spokane: A South Hill couple was arrested for allegedly inciting the neighborhood oil frenzy as a chance to commit mail fraud

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

The U.S. Marshal arrested Alfred and Rose L’Ecuyer at their South Hill home, charging that they dumped an oil-like concoction in their basement, setting off a months-long Spokane oil frenzy.

They were charged with mail fraud in connection with a scheme to sell oil stock.

The oil had recently proven to be a combination of kerosene, linseed oil and cottonseed oil.

However, L’Ecuyer was unrepentant. He said it had simply welled up in his basement.

“That oil is natural,” he said. “I know it is. I wish I had the skill to compound such an oil. I couldn’t do it. It was put there by the hand of God and no other. I have seen that spring fill too often not to know that it is genuine.”

The couple was released on a $2,500 bond, paid by the Eastern Washington Oil Co. L’Ecuyer was the company’s president.

The formal complaint alleged the couple first claimed in May that they had found a spring of natural petroleum in their basement. They subsequently assisted in creating the Eastern Washington Oil Co., which sold stock and started drilling near their home and at other nearby areas.

Then a few months later, the L’Ecuyers “caused to be deposited … a substance the color of oil” in their so-called basement well. The purpose was to further induce the public to believe it was a flow of natural oil.

The complaint alleges that they knew full well that wasn’t true.

