Opinion >  Letters

An act of patriotism

If American ideals stand for anything it is to advocate for the downtrodden and repressed; those who have been denied life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness simply because of the color of their skin or the place of their birth.

We strive to ensure all Americans are afforded these rights, but we know many are not. Taking a knee in support of American ideals does not denigrate the flag; it honors what the flag symbolizes. Drawing attention to our shortfalls by kneeling is an act of patriotism. Booing those who kneel in support of Americans denied life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is not.

Roger and Kathy Chase

Spokane

 

