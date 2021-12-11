Columbus Blue Jackets hold off Seattle Kraken comeback to win 5-4 in overtime

Tim Booth Associated Press

SEATTLE — Max Domi had two goals and an assist, Jake Bean scored 55 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Saturday night.

Jack Roslovic and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and assist for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in eight games.

Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves and the Blue Jackets withstood Seattle’s furious rally in the third period.

Seattle rallied with three goals in the third, capped by Vince Dunn’s wrist shot with 4:06 remaining to pull even at 4-all.

Seattle scored twice 22 seconds apart early in the third, with Jaden Schwartz deflecting Joonas Donskoi’s shot past Merzlikins at 3:41 and moments later Morgan Geekie snapped a wrist shot off a pass from Mason Appleton to pull Seattle within 4-3.

Jared McCann added his 11th of the season in the second period for Seattle. The Kraken earned a point, but lost their third straight.

Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves, but couldn’t get his blocker up in time to deflect Bean’s shot from the right circle in OT.

Columbus scored four times in the second period to take a 4-1 lead. Bjorkstrand scored at 8:13 of the second, beating Grubauer with a wrist shot from the left circle. Three minutes later, Roslovic redirected Domi’s pass into the net for his fifth of the season.

Then it was Domi’s turn. His breakaway goal at 16:43 of the second gave the Blue Jackets a 3-1 lead, and he added a second score 2:51 later when Bjorkstrand’s shot slipped between Grubauer’s pads, and Domi was there to guide the puck into the net.

Domi had a three-point game for the third time this season.