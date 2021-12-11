Condition, location of state lawmaker with COVID-19 unknown

Associated Press

BELLINGHAM — No information has been made available for weeks about the location or condition of Republican state Sen. Doug Ericksen of Ferndale, since he was reportedly in a Florida hospital being treated for COVID-19.

Ericksen wrote to legislative colleagues in November saying he tested positive for COVID-19 in El Salvador and needed monoclonal antibodies.

He arranged a medevac flight from El Salvador that weekend, former state Rep. Luanne Van Werven said.

Van Werven said the next week that Ericksen was recovering at a Florida hospital. Van Werven told the Bellingham Herald on Friday she had no new information and it would be best to contact Ericksen’s family.

The newspaper has tried multiple times to reach the family.

Ericksen’s legislative staff members told the newspaper that they can’t comment.

Ericksen has been critical of continuing state measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, including business closures, social distancing and masking. His vaccination status has been unknown.

While Ericksen has been away, several parts of his 42nd Legislative District in Whatcom County were hit by catastrophic flooding that damaged around 1,900 homes, businesses and other buildings.

His legislative counterparts, Rep. Alicia Rule, D-Blaine, and Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, have helped with cleanup efforts and have promised aid to the flood-stricken communities of Everson, Nooksack and Sumas.