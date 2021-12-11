A Grip on Sports: As a public service, we went looking for stress-relieving stories only to come up a bit short

A GRIP ON SPORTS • There is always a lot going on this time of the year. Enough, in fact, to bring on stress to a degree hair starts turning the same color as Santa’s. If we could, we would relieve yours a bit with happy-go-lucky sports tales. Alas, we couldn’t.

• We thought we could find a few merry nuggets among the news of multi-million dollar coaching contracts and NCAA NIL inquiries, but we’ve been hard-pressed to complete the mission.

We found tales from the road, as is always the case during basketball season, but though they may have included a happy ending, the core wasn’t too joyous. Take the case of the Arizona basketball team, for instance. The Wildcats were headed for Champaign, Ill., yesterday but the Midwest weather had other plans.

Their plane, after trying to land at the closest airport to the University of Illinois, had to be diverted. Where? Indianapolis, a four-hour drive away.

What did the Wildcats do? Instead of waiting for their buses, which were making the four-hour haul down the highway, the players and coaches jumped in Ubers and headed off into the night. They arrived in Champaign. And saved a few hours. Everyone else waited at the airport and then got on a bus.

At least the Arizona game with Illinois will go off as scheduled today. That’s not the case with UCLA and Marquette. The Bruins’ flight from Los Angeles had issues, so the game has been postponed. Not to another date, but to later tonight. And instead of being on Fox, FS2 will broadcast the intersectional battle. Good luck finding it.

It reminds me of a trip I took more than 40 years ago from Los Angeles to Milwaukee to cover a basketball tournament around Christmas time. I was supposed to make a connection through Denver, but a storm shut down that airport, so we ended up in Las Vegas instead.

I was able to get on an overnight Vegas-to-Milwaukee flight, one that had more attendants than passengers. It was the best flight of my life. I had a whole row – and more – to myself. Even the usual mid-winter turbulence over the Rockies didn’t bother me as the flight attendant had strapped me so well into the three seats I was using as bed I slept right through it.

• It seems as if Washington State and Utah play every year in football. And it seems every year for the past decade or so, Britain Covey has done something special that helped the Utes win.

“Seems” is the operative word here. Covey has only been playing for the Utes since 2015. Yes, 2015. And he could have returned next season for another year if he wanted. But the receiver announced yesterday he’s headed to the NFL draft, where we all know he’ll be picked by the New England Patriots and play for the next 15 years.

Covey not only shared the news on Twitter, he also shared his sense of humor. And it made us wish we had experienced it in, say, 2016, not 2021.

“Many people reading this are probably thinking, ‘Wait, you’re telling me this guy has another year of eligibility?’ The answer is yes. While it sounds fun to drag out my college career until I collect social security, I’m ready for my next chapter. I feel perfectly content with my college career.”

It made us laugh.

• There’s a good-natured rivalry in Eastern Washington between Gonzaga and Washington State fans. Has been for at least the 40 years we’ve been around the area.

The past couple decades, Bulldog followers have been able to hang their hat on basketball success. And, recently, Cougar fans have been able to, rightly, complain about Gonzaga’s reluctance to play their Inland Northwest neighbors. After all, in other sports, the schools match up consistently and with back-and-forth results, though the majority ends up in the Cougar win column.

As for famous alums, thanks to their basketball success, the Zags have a lot more players in the NBA who seem to do good things on a nightly basis. The Cougars? Their tank is nearly empty.

However, the recent matchup between the two most famous NBA stars from the respective schools has take a decidedly Washington State turn.

Cougar followers can boast of Klay Thompson, one of the better shooters in NBA history. He has spent the past couple years battling back from injuries that would have stopped many in their tracks. A return is expected before the month is done.

Lately Thompson has waved the banner on social media not only for his alma mater but for the Pacific Northwest as well. No one is more vocal about the NBA needing to bring back the Sonics than Thompson, who grew up in the Portland area before moving to Southern California for high school. His recently posted videos have been universally well-received, at least in Washington if not in the NBA offices. They’re fun, they’re entertaining and they have the added benefit of being true. The league should put a team in Seattle.

Gonzaga’s most famous basketball alum, John Stockton, has a much-deeper basketball resume. He is, after all, considered if not the best point guard of all time, than at least among the top two or three.

But he recently said this on a podcast that will be released Monday. Wow. Advantage Thompson and the Cougars. Big advantage.

Gonzaga: How much is Dominick Harris’ absence hurting the Zags? According to Mark Few, it’s a big deal. GU has struggled from beyond the arc this season and Harris, Few said, showed he was arguably the Zags’ best shooter in the offseason. Theo Lawson has the details in this story. … Few is going to have a summer job soon. Theo also has a story on the Gonzaga coach joining Team USA. … Around the WCC, a tough schedule is helping BYU move up the ranks nationally. … The Cougar women lost to Oklahoma.

WSU: The Cougars haven’t really started their bowl prep just yet, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t football news from Pullman. Colton Clark has this notebook. … The Associated Press named its All-Pac-12 team this week. The Cougars have three first team players. Colton has the story. … A couple of the best volleyball players on Jen Greeny’s team have either left the program or are in the portal, including setter Hannah Pukis. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, we linked this yesterday but we can send you today to the S-R for Jon Wilner’s bowl picks. … Wilner also has a mailbag in the Mercury News. … We mentioned Covey above but the biggest name for Utah is linebacker Devin Lloyd. … If you have Oregon State questions, we can pass along some answers. … Assistant Ken Wilson is leaving Oregon to take over as Nevada’s head coach. Wilson also coached for years at WSU. … Pretty big weekend for L.A.-area football. Chip Kelly is reportedly still in the hunt at Oregon (though there is a report that Georgia’s defensive coordinator has reached an agreement with the Ducks) and USC is filling up its assistant coaching staff. … The Trojans got good news about an offensive lineman. … Arizona is hiring a UCLA assistant. … In basketball news, Arizona will put its undefeated record on the line against Illinois. … Just getting to Milwaukee won’t be the toughest part of UCLA’s test today. Marquette’s intense defense will be. … Manhattan comes to Utah today. … Colorado was the only team to play last night and the Buffaloes won. … Finally, Washington will play for the men’s soccer title against Clemson. The Tigers took out Pac-12 champion Oregon State in the quarterfinals.

EWU: While Power 5 schools hand out nearly $100-million contracts to football coaches, Eastern is still struggling with its deficit. It will hit $3.4 million this year. Greg Mason has all the details in this story. … Around the Big Sky, Montana hasn’t had a lot of wiggle-room offensively this season and it showed last night in the Griz’ 28-6 loss to James Madison. With quarterback Cam Humphrey and a top receiver knocked out early with injuries, the Montana offense stopped. … Montana State will try to keep moving in the FCS playoffs today at Sam Houston. … Montana’s basketball team routed Yellowstone Christian.

Preps: Dave Nichols went out to University last night, covering the Titans battles with Gonzaga Prep. He has the game stories and Colin Mulvany has a photo report. … Dave also has a roundup of Friday night’s action and spoke with Larry Weir earlier in the day for the latest Press Box podcast. … Once again we didn’t see basketball preview stories the day they ran in the S-R. But we have Dave’s feature on the new Ridgeline High program and his capsules of the boys’ teams in the area.

Seahawks: Duane Brown is finally going home to Houston. … Adrian Peterson is injured but Alex Collins is back.

