Prep roundup: Teryn Gardner leads Mead girls over Post Falls; Grady Walker scores 34 points for West Valley

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Girls basketball

Mead 55, Post Falls 29: Teryn Gardner scored 20 points with six rebounds and five steals and the visiting Panthers (5-0) beat the Trojans (6-1). Olivia Moore added eight points and five steals for Mead.

Lewis and Clark 50, Davis 48: Vy Tran hit the go-ahead free throw with 4 seconds remaining and the visiting Tigers (3-2) beat the Pirates (0-3). Nyah Ankcorn led LC with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Tran added nine points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Ferris 50, University 49: Kacey Spink scored 18 points and the visiting Saxons (4-0) beat the Titans (3-2). Eliannah Ramirez led U-Hi with 14 points.

East Valley (Yakima) 52, North Central 25: Brooklyn Sylne had 11 points and the Red Devils (3-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-3). Taylena Bigsmoke led North Central with nine points.

Selah 62, East Valley 38: Kylie Sherman scored 18 points and the Vikings (2-3) beat the visiting Knights (0-4). Ellie Syverson led East Valley with 16 points.

Priest River 47, Newport 17: The Spartans (2-3) beat the Grizzlies (0-2). Details were unavailable.

Lakeside (WA) 46, Quincy 32: Ayanna Tobeck scored 11 points, Sophia Stadler added 10 and the visiting Eagles (3-2) beat the Jackrabbits (1-1).

Davenport 38, Reardan 33: The Gorillas (2-1, 2-1) beat Reardan (2-3, 0-1) in a Northeast 2B game. Details were unavailable.

Selkirk 40, Columbia (WA) 26: Madison Chantry scored 18 points and the Rangers (2-1) beat the visiting Lions (0-4) in a NE 1B League game.

Odessa 53, Valley Christian 24: Ashlyn Neilsen scored 19 points and the visiting Tigers (2-0, 2-0) beat the Panthers (0-2, 0-2) in a Northeast 1B game.

Garfield-Palouse 47, Colton 43: Kenzi Pederson scored 28 points with 10 rebounds and the visiting Vikings (3-0, 3-0) beat the Wildcats (1-2, 1-1) in overtime in a SE 1B game. Maci Brantner added 17 rebounds and five steals for Gar-Pal. Maggie Meyer led Colton with 17 points.

Kellogg 62, East Helena (MT) 36: The Wildcats (5-1) beat the Vigilantes (1-2). Details were unavailable.

Boys basketball

Davis 76, Lewis and Clark 48: Robert Galindo scored 16 points and the Pirates (3-1) beat the visiting Tigers (1-4). Liam Cleary led LC with 11 points and Luke Marshall added 10.

Post Falls 66, Mead 63: The Trojans (2-2) beat the visiting Panthers (1-4). Details were unavailable.

West Valley 66, East Valley (Yakima) 58: Grady Walker scored 34 points, making all 11 free throw attempts, and the visiting Eagles (6-0) beat the Red Devils (4-0).

Selah 75, East Valley 49: Jack Kuhn scored 28 points and the Vikings (3-1) beat the visiting Knights (1-4). Luke Holecek led East Valley with 23 points and five 3-pointers.

Priest River 65, Newport 47: Trentyn Kreager scored 32 points with six 3-pointers and the Spartans (2-1) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-4). Ethan Balazs led Newport with 13 points.

Lakeside (WA) 74, Quincy 73: Dayne Kreuch scored 20 points, Kole Hunsaker added 17 and the visiting Eagles (2-3) beat the Jackrabbits (4-1).

Colville 71, Chewelah 50: Rhett Foulkes scored 36 points and the Crimson Hawks (5-0) beat the Cougars (0-3). Gabe Colt led Chewelah with 15 points.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 64, Springdale 27: Reece Issak and Grady Murray scored 16 points apiece and the Warriors (1-0) beat the visiting Chargers (3-2) in a Northeast 1B game.

Columbia (WA) 44, Selkirk 24: Ryan Reynolds scored 16 points and the visiting Lions (2-3) beat the Rangers (1-6) in a Northeast 1B game.

Cusick 70, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 33: Colton Seymour scored 21 points with seven rebounds, six assists and six steals and the Panthers (3-0) beat the Wildcats (1-1) in a Northeast 1B game.

Tekoa-Rosalia 60, Oakesdale 53: The Timberwolves (4-1) beat the Nighthawks (1-3) in a Southeast 1B game. Details were unavailable.

Kellogg 57, East Helena (MT) 41: Kolby Luna scored 22 points and the visiting Wildcats (5-2) beat the Vigilantes (1-2).

St. Maries 76, Bonners Ferry 67: The Lumberjacks (2-0) downed the Badgers (2-1). Details were unavailable.