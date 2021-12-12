3 bodies found in suburban Seattle home
UPDATED: Sun., Dec. 12, 2021
Associated Press
SEATTLE – An investigation is underway after three people were found dead in a suburban Seattle home.
The landlord of the Renton home discovered the bodies Saturday afternoon while trying to collect a late rent payment, KOMO-TV reported. Police said two of the dead were juvenile siblings, and the third was a relative in his 30s.
“There is nothing there that looks like obvious signs of foul play,” Renton police detective Robert Onishi said, adding that the two teens were found on the main floor while the man was found upstairs.
The home appeared to be part of a duplex, and the mailbox appeared to be overflowing with envelopes.
The medical examiner’s office is investigating the deaths. No other information has been released.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.