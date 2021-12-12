The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Pacific NW

3 bodies found in suburban Seattle home

UPDATED: Sun., Dec. 12, 2021

Associated Press

SEATTLE – An investigation is underway after three people were found dead in a suburban Seattle home.

The landlord of the Renton home discovered the bodies Saturday afternoon while trying to collect a late rent payment, KOMO-TV reported. Police said two of the dead were juvenile siblings, and the third was a relative in his 30s.

“There is nothing there that looks like obvious signs of foul play,” Renton police detective Robert Onishi said, adding that the two teens were found on the main floor while the man was found upstairs.

The home appeared to be part of a duplex, and the mailbox appeared to be overflowing with envelopes.

The medical examiner’s office is investigating the deaths. No other information has been released.

