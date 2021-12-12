Family Calendar for Dec. 13-20 – Winter Glow Spectacular, Santa Express, Children’s Village Gift Drive and holiday lights

Winter Glow Spectacular – A drive-through lighting festival held at Orchard Park through Jan. 2. Orchard Park, 20298 E. Indiana Ave., Liberty Lake. Free; donations accepted. (509) 755-6700.

Santa Express – Children ages 4-12 can shop for gifts, $1-$10, for their loved ones with the help of a Santa Express Elf. An online store is also available at santaexpress.org. Mondays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. through Dec. 23. Located in the previous Mobius location at River Park Square. All proceeds benefit Vanessa Behan. River Park Square, 808 W. Main Ave. (509) 415-3506.

Holiday Lights Show – Open nightly from dusk until 10 p.m. through Jan. 8. Featuring Christmas trees, a huge animated light show display of more than 90,000 Christmas lights, synchronized to holiday music, a live reindeer display Friday and Saturday, 5-9 p.m. and more. Suntree RV Park, 350 N. Idahline Road, Post Falls. Free. (208) 818-0624.

Northwest Winterfest: Spokane Valley – Walk through a display of handcrafted, holiday lanterns. Open daily, 5-9 p.m. through Jan. 2. Visit northwestwinterfest.com/tickets for more information and ticket pricing. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. (509) 995-7700.

Gnome Holiday Ornaments – Create a gnome ornament with a pointy hat. Register at scld.org through Monday. Supplies available for pickup Dec. 16-22. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

The Children’s Village Gift Drive – Choose an ornament tag that includes a child’s gender, age and a specific gift or item the child wants and/or needs. Unwrapped gifts can then be returned to Hagadone Marine Group, with the original tree tag attached, by Tuesday. Elves at the Children’s Village host their “Gift Collection Event” Wednesday. 5-7 p.m. Visit thechildrensvillage.org. Hagadone Event Center, 900 S. Floating Green Drive, Coeur d’Alene. (855) 999-7998.

The Festival of Trees and Winterfest – View the display at the Center adjacent to the Colfax Library through Dec. 28, then cast a vote for “people’s choice” in-person or online at whitcolib.org through Dec. 20. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. (509) 397-4366.

Holiday Lights: Drive-Through Event – Drive through Manito Park and enjoy the holiday lights. Enter along 25th Avenue and turn north at Tekoa Street or Manito Boulevard. Through Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Pedestrian walk-through days are Friday-Sunday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Manito Park, 1702 S. Grand Blvd. Free. (509) 625-6200.

Traditions of Christmas – A Christmas spectacular featuring Christmas songs, a kickline, USO military tribute and a fully staged living nativity. Through Dec. 22, Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $27-$35. (208) 763-0681.

SHRD Pediatric COVID-19 and Flu Vaccination Clinic – Appointments are required. Open to the community for ages 5-18. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the seasonal flu vaccine will be available. Schedule an appointment at srhd.org/events. Available at several dates and locations. Monday, 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Northwood Middle School, 12908 N. Pittsburg St. (509) 324-1500.

Bilingual Story Time – Featuring songs and stories in both Spanish and English. Open to children ages 10-12. Hosted on Zoom. Monday, 2:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Safe Sleep 101” – Learn how to keep infants safe during sleep. Review the American Academy of Pediatric Safe Infant Sleep recommendations and get answers to sleep safety questions. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Monday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000) – On the outskirts of Whoville lives a green, revenge-seeking Grinch who plans to ruin Christmas for all of the citizens of the town. Directed by Ron Howard. Rated PG. 104 minutes. Monday, 7:10 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $5. (509) 327-1050.

Totally Tubular Tuesdays – Tuesday: “Elf,” rated PG, 97 minutes; Dec. 21: “Polar Express,” rated G, 100 minutes. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

Self-Published Story Time – Join Miss Delaney on the Children’s Library Facebook page as she reads stories written by self-published authors. Visit cdalibrary.org for more information. Tuesday, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Imaginarium: Creative Play for Toddlers – Discover ways to play together and spark your child’s mental, social and emotional growth. Meet other families, eat a healthy snack and get creative in a relaxed and supportive environment. For ages 1-5. Tuesday, 1-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Make a Light-Up Card: A Homeschool Event – Learn about electricity and circuits and create a light-up card. Supplies available at the library. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Tuesday, 4-4:45 p.m. Hillyard Library, 4005 N. Cook St. Free. (509) 444-5380.

Open House at the Hive – Tour the building during open hours, take a tour and watch the artists work. Tuesday, 4-7 p.m. The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave. Free. (509) 444-5300.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn language and early literacy skills. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays Storytime – A virtual story time featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Picture Book Chat – Discover new picture books that children will enjoy with librarians Mary Ellen and Sheri. Watch at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Wednesday, 1 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Skate for a Cause: Spokane Parks Foundation – A program designed to support community fundraising efforts allowing local nonprofits to retain 30% of the public admission fee for their needs. Price includes skate rental. Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. Riverfront Park, Numerica Skate Ribbon, 507 N. Howard St. $10. (509) 625-6601.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Child Safety 101” – Taught by Clair Bennett, American Heart Association certified CPR/First Aide instructor and certified childbirth instructor. Learn how to properly give CPR per American Heart Association guidelines, help a choking infant or young child, react to severe allergic reactions and how to use an epi-pen and treat seizures, bleeding, eye injuries and more. The last 35 minutes of class are optional and will focus on newborn care, including feeding, soothing a fussy baby, swaddling and early baby care. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Wednesday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Gingerbread Houses Class – Decorate a gingerbread house. Open to children ages 2 and older. Thursday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mobius Discovery Center, 331 N. Post St. $10. (509) 321-7133.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Jingle ‘n’ Mingle – A family-friendly event featuring warm drinks, food, unlimited carousel rides and raffle prizes. Proceeds benefit a Spokane County United Way partner agency that supports children. Presented in partnership with the Whitworth MBA Alumni Society. Thursday, 5-7 p.m. Riverfront Park, Looff Carousel, 507 N. Howard St. $15 person; free children ages 12 and younger. (509) 625-6601.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Car Seat Safety 101” – Learn how to choose the correct car seat, the safest place to install your car seat, when to graduate to the next size seat and more. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Thursday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Online Storytime – Read stories, sing songs and share fingerplays. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Register at scld.org. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Preschool Story STEM: Popcorn – Read a book about popcorn and do a five-senses experiment together. Caregivers should plan to participate in the learning. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 10:30-11 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Holiday Spirit Story Time Party – Join Miss Delaney for a special socially distanced story time and holiday card-making event. Masks are recommended. Register at cdalibrary.org. Friday, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Campbell House Holidays – Celebrate the holidays at the historic Campbell House. Explore the home, Christmas tree and decorations and participate in family activities and a scavenger hunt. Featuring living history characters such as Hulda, the cook. RSVP by calling (509) 456-3931 or stop by the admissions desk. Take-home activity kits inspired by the Campbell sugar cookie recipe also available for purchase. $2 person, plus normal admission charge. Friday-Sunday, noon. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. (509) 456-3931.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson, then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

First Chapter Fridays – Miss Mandi reads the first chapter of a book and discusses the latest additions at the Coeur d’Alene Library. Friday, 4-4:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Friday Night Paint: Snow Much Fun – Paint a snowperson in a winter landscape. Open to all ages. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 7-9 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Santa Breakfast and Photos – A pancake breakfast with eggs, sausage, juice, hot chocolate, applesauce and coffee served featuring live Christmas music, professional photos, children’s activities and gifts. Masks required except when eating. Breakfast: $4 children ages 5-12; $8 ages 13 and older; free children ages 4 and younger. Photos: $10. Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. Southside Senior and Community Center, 3151 E. 27th Ave. (509) 535-0803.

Saturday With the Symphony – Librarian Delaney Daly and Coeur d’Alene Symphony members present “Fiddle Me This.” Register at forms.office.com/r/2JrpyrbXMv. Saturday, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Elves Workshop – Make cards and gifts for loved ones, decorate a doll and make glitter art. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Trivia: Disney in the Winter – Question topics include the Narnia films, “Anastasia,” “The Rescuers,” “Cool Runnings,” “Ice Princess,” “Eight Below,” “Brother Bear” and “Frozen.” Register at scld.org. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Jackbox Games for Teens – Play Jackbox games with other teens via Discord. Open to children ages 13-18. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Saturday, 3-4:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the Library’s Facebook page facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. For children ages 8 and older and their families. Sunday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8200.