A Grip on Sports: A couple of Spokane success stories allow for a few smiles on a Sunday morning

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Most Sunday mornings are filled with the usual flotsam and jetsam. College football news. Thoughts about an upcoming NFL game. Maybe a college hoops showdown. Today is too, except not to a large degree. Instead we are chatting about an amazing UFC upset by a Mt. Spokane High graduate and an indoor track meet. Makes this morning a bit unusual, doesn’t it?

• Julianna Peña has been knocking people around in mixed martial arts for quite a while. Last night, at UFC 269, she got her chance to show how her experience has molded her into a champion. And she did.

Amanda Nunes didn’t stand a chance in the second round of their bantamweight bout, as Peña won her first title via rear-naked choke.

To be honest, I’m not sure what a rear-naked choke is. Nor am I a fan of mixed martial arts. But I am a fan of success stories. Especially of local success stories. And that is what Peña’s win is.

We’ve linked quite a few stories about her UFC journey in the past, from a televised debut to her many bouts. Last night, after picking up seven UFC wins over the years, she got her chance at the title. And grabbed it.

“I definitely expected a win, and I’m just so grateful,” Peña said. “The world is my oyster, and you have the ability to do anything you want in this life, and I proved that tonight.”

Good for her.

• As we said, we are fans of local success stories. A different one was written yesterday in downtown Spokane. No, John Blanchette didn’t write it. He just documented it in his column. As did Colin Mulvany with this photo gallery.

The true story, however, has been written by everyone who had anything to do with the construction of The Podium, the new indoor sports facility near the Arena.

But as articulate as those folks have been, and they had to be over the years to overcome Spokane’s usual resistance to change, the best writers yesterday were those who competed in the facility’s first track meet.

They will always have their names enshrined in The Podium’s soon-to-be extensive lore, though maybe just trivia aficionados will know them. (Quick, what was the first event at the Spokane Arena?)

Doesn’t matter. The folks that competed yesterday will have their memories. And the folks that use the building over the years will build others as well. That’s something special.

• If you had planned to watch Gonzaga and Washington play hoops today, good for you. I hope you won’t miss it too much. If you didn’t know – or forgot – the game was cancelled because the Huskies’ program has been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak for a couple weeks.

But if you must have a basketball fix, can we suggest wandering over to McCarthey at 6:30 p.m. The Zag women will be hosting Stephen F. Austin, one of those Texas schools you may not know well but should. After all, the Ladyjacks are usually in the NCAA tourney, which is just one thing they have in common with the hosts.

Yes, the game starts at an odd time. (With the men originally scheduled to play, television dictated that start time and the women’s as well, due to the block needed to prepare the facility again.) No matter.

What’s better than watching college basketball in person on a Sunday night?

Gonzaga: Jim Allen has a preview of the Zag game tonight. … Jim Meehan has a notebook from the men’s program, leading off with Mark Few’s postgame comments the other day about Mark Turgeon and Maryland. … Around the WCC, Creighton took care of BYU handily. … Santa Clara lost to California. … USD won but against a Division III foe. … Pacific’s win came against stiffer competition. … Saint Mary’s also picked up another win.

WSU: We could have written about another Spokane event from yesterday, but the way the Cougars played in their first Arena appearance in a while, we thought it would be kinder to everyone to wait until this spot. They lost on a last second 3-pointer by South Dakota State’s Baylor Scheierman, 77-74. Jason Shoot has the story and Colin walked down the street to shoot this photo gallery. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, Oregon picked its new football coach. It’s 35-year-old defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. If you said “who” you are not alone. It’s a hire with upside, sure, but also a lot of risk. And it was met with some quizzical looks. … All the change recently with football could jumpstart a new look Pac-12. … Oregon State is getting ready for the Los Angeles Bowl. … The Ducks’ hire means Chip Kelly will stay at UCLA. … An Arizona receiver should have a great NFL career. … In basketball news, UCLA is playing better defense. Ask Marquette. … Arizona is playing as well as anyone in the country. … A USC transfer is settling in. … Utah seems to be hitting its stride. … Colorado has been up and down. … Finally, Washington will be playing for the NCAA soccer title today.

Idaho: The Vandals rallied from a large deficit in Bakersfield, only to lose 59-58 on a last-second foul shot. … Around the Big Sky, Montana State rolled over defending champion Sam Houston and into the FCS playoff semifinals. … Montana State won its basketball game as well.

Preps: Dave Nichols has a roundup of Saturday night’s action.

Seahawks: The Hawks are in Houston today to face the Texans. If you decide to watch, why? Just wondering.

Sounders: Portland tied the MLS championship match in the final seconds. Then lost in penalty kicks. Quite a blow. And, if history is any guide, next year should be Seattle’s year to win it all.

Kraken: Seattle trailed by three goals, rallied to tie but lost to visiting Columbus 5-4 in overtime.

• We had some issues this morning but were able to get this done. It’s not something I thought I would be able to say an hour ago. Let’s hope things go easier tomorrow. Or I may just retire for real. Until later …