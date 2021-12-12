Huskies gift first minute goal as Washington falls to Clemson in NCAA championship

By Scott Hanson Seattle Times

CARY, North Carolina – Sports can sometimes be extremely cruel.

How else to explain what happened Sunday afternoon in the first minute of the NCAA championship game to UW junior goalkeeper Sam Fowler, one of the best in the country at his position and as dependable as they come.

On a ball sent back to Fowler to be cleared out, swung his foot like he has hundreds of time before, but this time was different. He whiffed, the ball continuing its path behind him.

Clemson’s Isaiah Reid was in perfect position to take advantage of the gift, corralling the ball and sending it into the goal with Fowler out of position.

That put the Huskies behind just 33 seconds into the game and Sunday afternoon and lost 2-0 at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The No. 2 seed Huskies (18-2-2), the top seed at the College Cup and the No. 1 team in the country in power rankings, was shut out for the first time this season.

It was a tough end to a historic season, with Washington making it to the College Cup for the first time and defeating No. 3 seed Georgetown in the semifinals here to reach the title game.

The Clemson crowd took to the field after the win and it took about 20 minutes before the team was gathered at midfield for the trophy ceremony. The Huskies stayed on the field the entire time, patiently and politely watching as the Tigers officially received their new hardware.

Clemson, the No. 8 seed and the lowest seed in the Final Four, defeated No. 1 seed Oregon State to get to the College Cup, then beat No. 4 seed Notre Dame and the Huskies to win it all.

Washington coach Jamie Clark had emphasized the importance of starting fast. It just didn’t happen, and it got worse when in the 15th minute, Reid took a long pass and headed it from about 15 yards to the top-right corner of the net.

That gave Clemson a 2-0 lead. Washington, meanwhile, looked sluggish for most of the first half – with both teams facing their shortest turnarounds of the season after advancing to the title game Friday night.

Washingon and Clemson each had two shots in the first half, but Clemson made the most of their opportunities.

The Huskies, one of the top offensive teams in the nation, tried to up the pressure in the second half but had trouble penetrating Clemson’s defense for shot opportunities.

Washington had seven shots in the second half, with three of those coming in the final few minutes and only two shots on goal for the game. The Huskies outshot Clemson 9-4 for the game, but that meant little.