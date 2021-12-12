‘It’s like working with 400 Santa Clauses’: Christmas Bureau volunteer coordinator retiring after 12 years

By Nina Culver The Spokesman-Review

All recipients must wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative PCR test in the previous 72 hours.

Animals are prohibited except for service dogs. Please leave pets at home.

For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name, date of birth and show their address matches the adult’s address. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

Adults must bring photo ID for themselves and every person older than 18 living in the household. Copies are acceptable. Additionally, each adult must show proof of address, such as a piece of mail or bills sent to your physical address (P.O. boxes are not accepted), a rental agreement, or a WA Apple Health statement.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

After 12 years of scheduling the hundreds of volunteers it takes to keep the Christmas Bureau running, volunteer coordinator Brigid Krause has announced that she will retire after this year.

Every year, Krause has been the main point of contact for all volunteers, answering questions and working to accommodate their requests. Krause said she’ll miss working with them all.

“It’s like working with 400 Santa Clauses,” she said. “They all want to bring Christmas cheer to children and families.”

When she started the position, Krause was the volunteer manager for Catholic Charities, which helps put on the Christmas Bureau. At that time, the Christmas Bureau coordinator handled all the volunteer scheduling. When the coordinator left, Krause volunteered to step in.

About halfway through her term, Krause retired from her job with Catholic Charities, but she asked to keep serving at the Bureau’s volunteer coordinator.

“I wanted to hold onto this because I loved it,” she said.

Her work usually starts in August, when she starts contacting community groups from local schools and businesses to see if they want to sign up for shifts.

“We get them on the schedule first, then backfill with community members,” she said.

Each September, Krause would send out schedule forms to all the volunteers so they could indicate what positions they wanted to work and what days they would be available. Krause said she grew to learn what jobs each volunteer liked and which ones needed to have a job where they could sit.

“Everyone has idiosyncrasies and I know their idiosyncrasies,” she said.

Krause’s scheduling chart is so big, it surpasses her height.

“I’m a visual person,” she said. “I have to be able to see the big picture.”

She confesses she’ll miss making the giant chart on her dining room table.

“I loved doing that, because I love jigsaw puzzles,” she said.

In addition to loving the volunteers, Krause said she also loves the mission of the Christmas Bureau.

“To be part of something like this has been a true gift to me,” she said. “In my lifetime, it’s probably the greatest thing I’ve done in my life other than my kids and getting married.”

Despite her love for the job, Krause said it’s time for her to step away. The number of volunteers needed to run the Bureau is increasing and the job requires someone with a better knowledge of technology, Krause said.

Her husband recently retired and her aging parents are requiring more of her time. She’d also like to spend more time with her grandchildren and being the volunteer coordinator is nearly a full-time job for several months of the year. Krause said she knows her time is up.

“I always said I’d know when I know, and I know,” she said.

Krause’s shoes will be filled by Heidi Meany, who works as a volunteer and donor engagement specialist for Catholic Charities. She helped with the Bureau when it was forced to become entirely virtual. Krause liked how Meany interacted with the volunteers and how technologically savvy she is.

“She’s a natural fit,” Krause said.

Meany has been shadowing Krause this year to learn the ropes.

“I really appreciate being able to live it this year and be here and see how it’s supposed to go,” Meany said.

Meany said she’s impressed at the dedication of the volunteers.

“They live it,” she said. “It’s a big part of who they are. The best part is that the volunteers have been so incredibly welcoming.”

She’s confident that she’ll be ready for next year, Meany said.

“I’m going to be full of questions for Brigid,” Meany said. “I’m going to keep her on speed dial.”

Meany won’t have to look far to find Krause. She’ll be wearing a volunteer T-shirt.

“The beauty is, I get to come back as a volunteer,” Krause said. “I get to still be a part of it without the responsibility.”

DonationsNew donations to the Christmas Bureau continue to arrive slowly but steadily, with receipts of $5,720 bringing the year-to-date total to $241,120.10. The goal this year, as it has been for the past several years, is to raise $535,000.

Kevin and Donna Sweeny, of Spokane, donated $2,000 “in memory of our two sons, Paul and Brian Sweeny.”

Mary Beth Shinn, of Spokane, donated $1,000. “This donation is in appreciation of The Spokesman-Review, Catholic Charities and the many volunteers that make this event possible,” she wrote.

Eileen Thorpe, of Coeur d’Alene, donated $400. Dan and Mary Jeremiah, of Spokane Valley, gave $300, writing, “Thank you!”

Kelly Watson, of Spokane, donated $200. Donald and Diana Storey, of Spokane, gave $200. John and Alexis Chasse, of Spokane, sent $200. William and Cynthia Jonz, of Spokane Valley, contributed $200. Thomas and Bette Brattebo, of Liberty Lake, gave $200. “Keep up the good work for the community,” they wrote.

Naomi Franklin, of Spokane, sent $125.

The Reilly family, of Spokane, donated $100 in memory of Kenneth J. Reilly. Pat and Janine Maggart, of Spokane, gave $100. Warren and Joni Omans, of Otis Orchards, sent $100. Jenny Edgren, of Spokane, contributed $100.

Scott and Christy Morrell, of Spokane, contributed $100, as did John Severinghaus of Spokane.

Mike and Marion Fietek, of Cheney, sent $75.

Earline Carlone, of Liberty Lake, sent $50. Debora Schmidt, of Spokane, gave $50. J. & M. Quackenbush, of Spokane, donated $50. Chris Erickson, of Spokane Valley, contributed $50.

An anonymous donor gave $20.