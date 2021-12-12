‘Santa Express’ shop teaches children the value of giving while benefiting families in need

River Park Square in downtown Spokane was bustling with activity Friday afternoon as shoppers searched for Christmas gifts.

But it wasn’t just adults shopping for the holidays – eager children were ready to pick out special gifts for their loved ones at Santa Express, an annual pop-up that benefits the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery.

Santa Express is open to children between the ages of 4 and 12 with gifts ranging from $1 to $10. The children create a shopping list, and a “Christmas elf” helps them pick out and wrap gifts.

At Santa Express, parents or guardians are not allowed in the wrapping rooms, to keep gifts a secret until Christmas. However, parents are able to peruse for stocking stuffers and gifts at an adjacent boutique in the Santa Express space.

Noah’s Ark Preschool & Daycare owner Sandra VanDoren brought a group of children on Friday to Santa Express, including Serenity, who was excited to pick out a unique gift for her mother.

“I like that I get to buy stuff for my family,” she said.

VanDoren typically brings a group of children every year to the shop, where they learn how to set a budget for gifts while also helping others in the community. Each kid gets $8 to $20 to purchase gifts for their families, she said.

“A lot of the kids have spent time (at the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery) in the past, so they are trying to give back,” she said.

Santa Express has raised more than $1 million for the nursery since it began in 1992. Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery is a safe shelter for children.

The shop is operated by the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery Auxiliary with help from hundreds of volunteers.

“It usually takes about 500 volunteers to make the store successful,” said Hayley Lydig, director of Santa Express.

Volunteers are still needed. Lydig encourages those interested to reach out via the Santa Express website at santaexpress.org/volunteer.

The pop-up shop has drawn interest from several families since opening Nov. 23.

“We are so excited and thankful for the families that came in,” Lydig said.