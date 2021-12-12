Shooting on Monroe and Knox on Saturday leaves one man dead, another hospitalized

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in northwest Spokane that left one man dead and wounded another.

A 911 call alerted police to the corner of Monroe Street and Knox Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday after witnesses heard gunfire, Spokane Police Sgt. Michael Hoffman said.

Authorities and medical personnel arrived to render aid to a man who was shot that lived nearby. Shortly after the police arrived, more gunshots were heard on the corner of Knox and Monroe, Hoffman said. That area is near Bellwether Brewing Co., Waves Hair Studio and Silver Auctions.

The man died at the scene, and the second person shot was sent to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, Hoffman said.

This marks the fourth reported shooting in a week.

Less than a day before, Spokane police responded to gunshots around 11:15 p.m. Friday in downtown Spokane that saw no one injured. Officers arrested one woman on suspicion of first-degree and third-degree assault after they say she pointed a gun at a Spokane Transit Authority bus driver and then fired a round in the direction of a bar customer’s face.

Another shooting occurred around 5 a.m. Friday near Bigelow Gulch Road in Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley deputies said they shot and killed a man they suspected of stealing a pickup truck. The Spokane Valley Police Chief and Spokane County Undersheriff Dave Ellis told The Spokesman-Review the names of the deputies who exchanged gunfire with the suspect would be released at a later date, and no one had been detained as of Friday morning.

Before that, the last reported shooting in Spokane was Dec. 4 when police were called to East Sanson Avenue just north of the NorthTown Mall. One person was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, Spokane Police Department Officer Jay Tanascu told The Spokesman-Review last week.