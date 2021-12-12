Washington State receiver Travell Harris accepts invite to all-star showcase

Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Washington State slotback Travell Harris has accepted an invite to play in the Hula Bowl, an annual college football all-star showcase staged in front of pro scouts.

The Hula Bowl’s Twitter account announced the news Sunday evening.

The game will kick off Jan. 15 at the Bounce House on UCF’s campus in Orlando.

Harris totaled 801 yards and nine touchdowns on the season, earning All-Pac-12 second-team accolades after finishing the year third and second in those respective categories.

The Tampa, Florida, native also ranked third in the league in both total receptions (73) and yards per game (66.8).

Harris is forgoing an extra year of eligibility, granted by the NCAA last season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I talked it over with my family, and this will be my last year of college football,” the fifth-year Coug told the Spokesman-Review in October. “I’m going to try to enter the draft after this season.

“I want to play football for as long as I can. I’m trying to chase the league, to be honest.”

The Hula Bowl traditionally takes place in Hawaii, but is reportedly changing sites for this season alone because of ongoing renovations to Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.