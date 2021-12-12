Webinar offers ‘Sandwich Generation’ families advice for the holidays

Prestige Senior Living plans a free webinar at 11 a.m. Wednesday with holiday-themed tips geared to the “Sandwich Generation” – people who care for both children and their aging parents.

Anyone can register ahead for the session as a service provided by Coeur d’Alene’s Prestige Assisted Living at Legends Park and the Sullivan Park Assisted Living Community in Spokane. Host Christy Byrne Yates, a Sacramento-based author of “Building a Legacy of Love: Thriving in the Sandwich Generation,” plans to provide ideas for families around the season’s gatherings.

“My topic is really going to be on the holidays, and we’ll touch on some unique stressors – how do you integrate kids with your parents if perhaps they need a lot of care, and how you might go about that differently, especially parents who may have memory issues,” Yates said.

“How do you deal with traditions? You’re frantic to keep all these traditions, but that may be stressing you out more than the traditions are worth.”

Trying to keep celebrations the same also can stress out grandparents who have illnesses, tire easily or suffer memory issues. The holidays can add stress from busier schedules, but families can find solutions to avoid being stretched by the needs of the young and elderly, with little time for self-care, she said.

She suggests finding quiet activities an elder relative can do with kids. “A great thing to do is to look through picture books, and it could be a family photo album.” Also, consider a quiet craft or playing Go Fish when children and grandparents interact.

Parents can coach children ahead about quiet time with grandparents and encourage eye contact.

If elderly parents live in a facility, find out what they enjoy there or what holiday activities are at the facility. Perhaps that would be a time to bring grandkids, she said.

“My tagline is always building a legacy of love, what are those lessons we’re passing on to our kids; they’re watching us and how we’re interacting.”

For seminar registration and more information, visit prestigecare.com/prestige-can-help. Call Prestige Assisted Living at Legends Park at (208) 666-9900 and Sullivan Park Assisted Living Community at (509) 922-1644.