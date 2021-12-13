The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane

100 years ago in Spokane: Reporters get to see reputed South Hill ‘oil spring’

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review
The officials of the Eastern Washington Oil Co., under investigation for fraud, invited newspaper reporters to examine the “oil spring” in the basement of a Southeast Boulevard home.

The Chronicle reporter said he witnessed a continuing trickle of fluid “which has the appearance, smell and taste of oil, similar to that which was previously declared to have been taken from the seepage.”

The oil company officials offered this as evidence that the spring was a true natural oil spring and that it showed unmistakable traces of petroleum.

Yet it could also be taken another way. Previous samples had been shown to be a mix of kerosene, cottonseed and linseed oil, which is why the occupants of the home, Mr. and Mrs. Alfred L’Ecuyer, were out on bail on federal fraud charges.

If the seepage was indeed similar to the previous samples, this was hardly the vindication that the oil company was seeking. On the other hand, it did not exactly square with the federal prosecutor’s allegation that the L’Escuyers had dumped fake oil in the basement.

Yet new evidence emerged that supported the fraud theory. The owner of the Hatch Street grocery said that a man working on the L’Escuyer well purchased up to 15 gallons of kerosene every week.

Also, a neighbor said the L’Escuyers had a “great deal of kerosene” delivered to her house next door. Then the couple would come and get it after all visitors were gone for the day.

Also on this date

(From Associated Press)

2000: Republican George W. Bush claimed the presidency a day after the U.S. Supreme Court shut down further recounts of disputed ballots in Florida; Democrat Al Gore conceded, delivering a call for national unity.

