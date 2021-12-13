Colville man reported missing south of Lewiston
UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 13, 2021
A Colville man was reported missing Sunday south of Lewiston.
Alan Sloan, 29, was reported missing to the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office after he hadn’t been heard from in 5 days, the sheriff’s office said.
Sloan was last seen in the Waha area on the night of Dec. 7, the sheriff’s office said.
He has not been heard from or had any phone activity since, they said. He was last seen driving a 2013 dark blue two tone Ram 2500 pickup truck with aftermarket bumpers painted to match the truck, and dealership plates.
Sloan’s family is concerned for his mental state and believe he is in possession of a firearm, the sheriff’s office said.
Sloan is 5-foot-10 and about 180 pound with dark, medium-length hair and a short beard.
If Sloan or his vehicle are located, people are asked to notify law enforcement.
