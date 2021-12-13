Hospital capacity remains tight as winter closes in

Hospitals in Washington are struggling to discharge patients who no longer need acute hospital care but have nowhere else to go.

Health care leaders are concerned there could be a surge in hospitalizations from the omicron variant, stressing already crowded hospitals to the point that lifesaving hospital care would be denied, said Taya Briley, executive vice president of the Washington State Hospital Association, told reporters Monday.

While it’s still unclear how effectively omicron spreads and how that could impact hospitalizations, many hospitals are currently tight on capacity.

In Everett, at Providence Regional Medical Center, about 40 procedures were canceled and had to be rescheduled last week alone. In Spokane hospitals, procedures and surgeries delayed due to the fall delta surge likely will continue into the first quarter of 2022.

“These are important surgeries, people have been waiting a long time to see the surgical volume go up and get much-needed surgeries, but we’re watching it very closely as we try to get our capacity back in shape, which is really limited at this point in time by staffing,” said Susan Stacey, chief executive at Providence in the Inland Northwest.

Staffing shortages are felt throughout the health care sector, including at nursing homes or rehabilitation facilities where hospitals would like to send patients who no longer need to be hospitalized.

Briley said there are many reasons that hospital discharges get delayed, including staffing shortages, delays in receiving Medicaid verification so patients can be moved to a rehabilitation center or delays in receiving other permissions needed for discharge. The hospital association plans to lobby for changes in state law to help discharges happen faster.

COVID hospitalizations still are decreasing statewide and have stabilized locally.

Unvaccinated people are still at much higher risk for hospitalization due to COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people.

Unvaccinated 35 to 64 year-olds are five times more likely to get the virus than their vaccinated peers and 17 times more likely to be hospitalized with the virus than their vaccinated peers in Washington, according to the state Department of Health.

Here’s a look at local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 74 new COVID cases Monday in addition to the 155 cases confirmed over the weekend.

The district reported three additional deaths. There have been 1,120 deaths due to COVID-19 among Spokane County residents.

There are 77 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane hospitals.

The Panhandle Health District reported 85 new COVID cases and six additional deaths.

There have been 748 deaths due to COVID-19 in Panhandle residents.

There are 75 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.