Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area offers limited winter services

With reduced staffing and resources during the winter, facilities and services are limited at the Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area.

During the winter season, camping is only available in the Kettle Falls, Fort Spokane and Spring Canyon campgrounds. Campsites are limited to:

Kettle Falls: loop 1.

Fort Spokane: loop 1.

Spring Canyon: lower loop.

Reservations are required but can be made in advance or from the campground upon arrival with adequate cell phone service. Reservations must be made at recreation.gov or by calling (877) 444-6777. Individual campsites are available for winter camping at $11.50 per night.

There is no water service at Lake Roosevelt during the winter months. Vault toilets are available but will be cleaned on a limited basis. Please plan accordingly for water and restroom facilities.

Snow removal and sanding procedures run through March 31 once 2 or more inches of snow have accumulated. The following locations are plowed on an as-needed basis:

Kettle Falls boat launch and campground loop 1 road (but not individual campsites).

Gifford boat launch.

Fort Spokane boat launch and campground loop 1 road (but not individual campsites).

Keller Ferry boat launch.

Spring Canyon boat launch and lower campground loop road (but not individual campsites).

Additional locations may be plowed as weather and safety conditions allow.

All dumpsters and trash cans have been removed from our campgrounds, boat launches and day-use areas. Please practice Leave No Trace principles and recreate responsibly by taking your trash home to dispose of it. Do not leave trash or dispose of it in fire rings. Under 36 CFR 2.14 (a) (1) visitors are prohibited from leaving refuse in places other than refuse receptacles as it is considered littering and may result in a fine of up to $200.

All other Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area land is open to the visiting public to enjoy walking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing opportunities as conditions permit.

Check nps.gov/laro for specific details about park operations.