Man accused of pointing gun in someone’s face at Spokane Valley storage facility

A 29-year-old man is facing felony charges after pointing a gun in another person’s face, Spokane Valley deputies said Monday.

Timothy R. Allen Jr. was charged with second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. A four-time convicted felon whose criminal history includes unlawful possession of a firearm, escape by a felon and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, Allen was booked into the Spokane County Jail without bail.

Deputies responded around 10 a.m. Sunday to a report of a person with a weapon at Railway Storage on North Progress Road, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the victim called after contacting a man inside of a truck that was parked at Railway Storage for the last two days.

Allen, the man inside of the truck and the truck’s owner, then allegedly smashed out the driver’s side window and pointed what was initially described as a .44 Magnum at the victim’s face. Using an expletive, Allen reportedly told the individual, “I am not having a good day, and I am waiting for my friend to come to give me a jump,” according to deputies.

The victim left uninjured and called the police. Deputies said investigators soon found Allen in the area of East Rich Avenue and East Upland Drive, at which point Allen reportedly lied about his name or his knowledge of the incident.

Following further investigation to confirm Allen was the suspect and owner of the involved truck, deputies who detained Allen found he was not in possession of a weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a handgun, a .357 Magnum, was later found hidden in a residential backyard in the area where Allen was first seen by investigators.