Standoff leads to man’s arrest for allegedly firing gun in front of Spokane Valley towing business

From staff reports

Spokane Valley deputies arrested a former employee of Fisher’s Towing on Monday after he allegedly fired a gun in front of the business and fled the scene earlier that morning.

Donald E. Weber, 41, is accused of second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm following an hourslong standoff at a house on the 1500 block of North Vista Road, Spokane Valley deputies said Monday. The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

Authorities responded to Fisher’s Towing, at 10803 E. Trent Ave., around 4:30 a.m. after reports of shots fired in the area, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The owner of the towing company, who also lives at the address, told deputies that Weber – a former part-time employee – came to the house and started yelling. Deputies said when the owner went to the door to investigate after hearing a gunshot, Weber pointed a gun at him, yelled something and took off, deputies said. Nobody was injured.

The owner told investigators that he doesn’t know why Weber did this and there wasn’t any conflict between them.

Investigators received information that Weber was at a house on North Vista Road. During the ensuing hourslong standoff, responders requested assistance from the SWAT Team, negotiators and additional support units as a perimeter around the residence was established, according to the Sheriff’s Office.