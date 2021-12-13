Star Wars, Disney and science books popular choices among Christmas Bureau recipients

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Thousands of books are at the Christmas Bureau, waiting to go to just the right child’s home. There are board books for the littlest ones and cookbooks for older children trying their hand in the kitchen. There are Star Wars books galore, along with plenty of Disney princess books, classic novels and more science and technology-minded books like “Code Like a Girl.”

Book volunteer Marguerite Michels said a wide variety of books are available, including a selection that appeals to girls. “We have a lot of books with strong female protagonists,” she said. “Kids are really into the anime and graphic novels this year. Those were pretty expensive for us, so we have a limited number.”

There are also coffee-table books on a variety of subjects. “The big books just make a good present,” she said.

Michels, who normally works part time for Spokane Public Libraries, said she loves helping parents pick out just the right book. She said most are very careful about what they pick. “They take their time,” she said.

The books are divided into approximate age ranges and there is a volunteer in each section who is knowledgeable about books. They often quiz parents about whether their child is an avid or reluctant reader and what their interests are. “We’re there to help narrow things down a bit,” Michels said.

Cookbooks have been popular for older kids, she said. “It’s got all the reading, all the math and all the science in it,” she said.

Volunteer Kathleen Hay helps parents of older children. She said a John Grisham novel has been quite popular this year, along with “Tales of the Peculiar’’ and the Zodiac books. “That’s been really popular,” she said of the Zodiac titles.

Parents who visit the Christmas Bureau, which is open through Thursday, can pick out a book for each child under the age of 14.

