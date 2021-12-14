2023 standout guard Jared McCain planning Gonzaga visit in January

Jared McCain, a standout guard in the 2023 recruiting class, is planning to take an official recruiting visit to Gonzaga next month.

McCain, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound shooting guard at Centennial High in Corona, California, called off an unofficial visit for the Gonzaga-Texas game Nov. 13 because he came down with strep throat.

McCain is drawing strong recruiting interest from numerous national powers, including Duke, Kansas, Houston, UCLA and Louisville. McCain told On3.com he’s working on a visit to Spokane in early January. The Zags have WCC home games against San Francisco (Jan. 6), Pepperdine (Jan. 8) and BYU (Jan. 13).

McCain is ranked No. 33 by 247sports, No. 29 by ESPN and No. 16 by Rivals.com. He’s 24th in On3.com’s rankings and considered the top prospect in California.

On.3.com has Houston and Louisville as co-favorites at 31% for McCain, followed by UCLA at 22%, while one 247sports recruiting analyst lists Duke as the crystal ball favorite.

McCain told On3.com he probably won’t decide until his senior year and he’s looking for a “family atmosphere.”