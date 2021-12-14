Prep roundup: Landon Lewis scores 41 points for Lewis and Clark boys; Brooklyn Jenson paces LC girls to win

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Games are nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys

Lewis and Clark 78, Cheney 73: Landon Lewis scored 41 points with five 3-pointers and the visiting Tigers (2-4) beat the Blackhawks (1-4). Gentz Hilburn added 15 points for LC. Evan Stinson led Cheney with 29 points and Jakeb Vallance had 24 points with four 3-pointers.

Ferris 67, Gonzaga Prep 48: Dylan Skaife nailed six 3-pointers to finish with 20 points and the Saxons (4-0) topped the visiting Bullpups (2-2). Ray Ray Bergerson had 16 points and Trayce Atkins added 13 for Ferris.

Central Valley 76, North Central 54: Dylan Darling scored 35 points with three 3-pointers and the Bears (4-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-4). Donovan Renz led NC with 21 points while Trey Workman added 16 points.

Mt. Spokane 64, Ridgeline 32: Maverick Sanders scored 14 points and the Wildcats (4-1) beat the visiting Falcons (1-5). Sam Davidson added 12 points and Ben Ehlert added 11 for Mt. Spokane. Dakota Means led Ridgeline with seven points.

University 59, Mead 46: Conrad Bippes scored 17 points, Jeremiah Sibley had 15 and the visiting Titans (4-1) beat the Panthers (1-5). Ryan Mount led Mead with 15 points and three 3-pointers while Zack Reighard added 13.

St. George’s 50, Rogers 43: Mason Zarlingo scored 12 points, Max Richard added 11 and the visiting Dragons (3-2) beat the Pirates (0-3). Geremiah Hilburn led Rogers with 18 points.

Southridge 50, Shadle Park 48: Jake Wilcox led scorers with 16 points but the visiting Highlanders (1-4) fell to the Suns (1-3).

East Valley 71, Timberlake 57: Luke Holecek scored 24 points, Joe Hofstee added 19 and the Knights (1-4) downed the Tigers (2-2). Zach Yetter led Timberlake with 30 points.

Colville 69, Deer Park 52: Rhett Foulkes scored 27 points and the Crimson Hawks (5-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Stags (3-1, 0-1) in a Northeast A game. Jeremiah Cameron added 12 points for Colville. Ian Stapf led Deer Park with 19 points.

Lakeside 75, Medical Lake 55: Brayden Field scored 24 points and the Eagles (4-3, 1-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (2-4,0-1) in a Northeast A game. Kole Hunsaker had 15 points and Dayne Kreuch added 14 for Lakeside. Oran Rhimer led Medical Lake with 24 points.

Freeman 85, Newport 53: The Scotties (4-1, 1-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-3, 0-1) in a Northeast A League game. Details were unavailable.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 60, Reardan 44: Jayce Kelly scored 18 points, Chase Galbreath added 12 and the Broncos (3-2, 1-0) beat Reardan (2-4, 0-2) in a Northeast 2B game. Logan Flaa led Reardan with 18 points.

Colfax 76, Tekoa-Rosalia 42: John Lustig scored 45 points and the Bulldogs (5-0) beat the visiting Timberwolves (0-6). Isaac Bone led T-R with 16 points.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 45, Pateros 27: Lucas Button scored 15 points and the Wildcats (1-3) beat the visiting Billygoats (0-7).

Davenport 68, Odessa 27: Tennessee Rainwater scored 24 points and the Gorillas (5-1) beat the visiting Tigers (0-3).

Moscow 57 Clarkston 52: The Bears (3-2) beat the Bantams (1-1). Details were unavailable.

Lewiston 55, Pendleton (OR) 48: Braydon Forsman scored 11 points with five rebounds and three steals, Chanse Eke added 10 points and the Bengals (5-0) beat the visiting Buckaroos (0-5).

Girls

Lewis and Clark 58, Cheney 38: Brooklyn Jenson scored 18 points and the visiting Tigers (4-2) beat the Blackhawks (1-4). Tatum Sloan led Cheney with 15 points.

Central Valley 61, North Central 13: Autumn Agnew scored 17 points and the Bears (3-2) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-4).

Mt. Spokane 67, Ridgeline 32: Sloane Gardner scored 15 points and the Wildcats (1-4) beat the visiting Falcons (0-6). Kaydin Renken led Ridgeline with 13 points and three 3-pointers.

Mead 54, University 34: Teryn Gardner scored 14 points, Olivia Moore added 10 and the Panthers (6-0) topped the Titans (2-5). Eliannah Ramirez led U-Hi with 13 points.

Ferris 69, Gonzaga Prep 41: Kacey Spink scored 15 points with 14 rebounds, five assists and three steals and the Saxons (6-1) beat the visiting Bullpups (3-2). Elliott Hencz added 17 points while Kayla Jones had 16 points and went 5 for 7 at the 3-point line for Ferris. Lucy Lynn led G-Prep with 22 points. Ferris is now on a six-game win streak, their longest since 2001.

St. George’s 55, Rogers 20: Annika Bergquist scored 18 points and the visiting Dragons (1-3) beat the Pirates (0-3).

Clarkston 39, Moscow 36: Erika Pickett scored 10 points and the Bantams (4-1) beat the visiting Bears (2-6).

Southridge 65, Shadle Park 39: Nadine French scored 14 points and the Suns (3-2) beat the visiting Highlanders (1-4). Kyleigh Archer led Shadle Park with 14 points and Madison Fager added 12.

Colville 57, Deer Park 51: McKenna Reggear scored 28 points with 10 rebounds and the Crimson Hawks (4-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Stags (4-1, 0-1) in a Northeast A game. Darian Herring led Deer Park with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Lakeside 57, Medical Lake 55: Sophia Stadler scored 16 points with four 3-pointers, Macy Cummings added 14 and the Eagles (4-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (4-2, 0-1) in a Northeast A game. Charde Luat led Medical Lake with 22 points.

Odessa 47, Davenport 40: Ashlyn Neilsen scored 26 points and the visiting Tigers (3-0) beat the Gorillas (2-2).

Reardan 45 Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 21: Visiting Reardan (3-3, 2-1) beat the Broncos (0-5, 0-2) in a Northeast 2B game. Details were unavailable.

Wellpinit 57, Cusick 46: Danea Norman scored 14 points and Wellpinit (3-1, 2-1) beat the visiting Panthers (2-2, 2-1) in a Northeast 1B game. Marissa Seyler (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Ashawna Anderson (12 points, 10 rebounds) added double-doubles for Wellpinit. Lania Thompson led Cusick with 25 points.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 54, Manson 22: Mimi Isaak and Prairie Parrish scored 14 points apiece and the visiting Warriors (2-0) beat the Trojans.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 51, Touchet 24: Brooklyn Bailey scored 11 points, Olivia Kjack added nine and the visiting Eagles (3-2) beat Touchet (0-2).

Coeur d’Alene 62, Lakeland 36: Skylar Burke scored 28 points, Madi Symons added 20 and the visiting Vikings (7-0, 3-0) beat the Hawks (2-6, 0-4) in an Inland Empire League game. Addie Kiefer led Lakeland with 17 points.

Lake City 63, Sandpoint 35: Kendall Pickford scored 16 points and the visiting Timberwolves (10-0, 4-0) beat the Bulldogs (2-5, 0-3) in an Inland Empire League game. Kamryn Pickford and Avery Waddington added 11 points apiece for LC.

Lewiston 62, Pendleton (OR) 17: The Bengals (5-3) topped the Buckaroos (1-5). Details were unavailable.

Timberlake 77, St. Maries 25: Siara Soumas scored 20 points, Jenna Chase added 16 and the Tigers (4-1) beat the visiting Lumberjacks (0-8).

Kellogg 53, Bonners Ferry 25: The Wildcats (6-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Badgers (5-4, 0-1) in an Intermountain League game. Details were unavailable.

Wallace 49, Priest River 16: Layla Burmeister scored 13 points, Britney Phillips added 11 and the Miners (5-2) beat the visiting Spartans (3-4).