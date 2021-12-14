Spokane man faces 16 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm following standoff with SWAT Monday

The Spokane man accused of firing a gun Monday in front of his former employer’s Spokane Valley business and home is facing 16 counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of second-degree assault.

Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives located 16 firearms, ranging from pistols, shotguns and rifles, during a search warrant at Donald E. Weber’s residence, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Weber, 41, is a convicted felon after a 1999 first-degree robbery conviction and is prohibited from possessing firearms, the sheriff’s office said.

Law enforcement responded to Fisher’s Towing, 10803 E. Trent Ave., around 4:30 a.m. Monday after reports of shots fired in the area, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The owner of the towing company, who also lives at the address, told the sheriff’s office Weber – a former part-time employee – came to the house and started yelling.

The sheriff’s office said when the owner went to the door to investigate after hearing a gunshot, Weber pointed a gun at him, yelled something and fled. No one was injured.

The owner told the sheriff’s office he does not know why the suspect did this and he does not know of any conflict between them.

Investigators received information that Weber was at a house on the 1500 block of North Vista Road.

After an hourslong standoff between Weber and authorities, including SWAT, Weber was taken into custody.

Weber made his first appearance Tuesday in Spokane County Superior Court.

Court Commissioner Nichole Swennumson set Weber’s bond at $100,000.

Spokane County Public Defender Elisabeth Small said Weber has some mental health issues and noted that he has 68 stitches in his leg and was having trouble receiving good treatment at the jail. It was unclear whether the leg injury was from Monday’s incidents.

He is scheduled for an arraignment at 9 a.m. Tuesday.