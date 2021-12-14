The toy room is hopping, whirring and buzzing at the Christmas Bureau

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

If you’d like us to send you a receipt for your donation, make sure to include your mailing address in PayPal’s comment box. If you’d like a receipt via email, just include a valid email address. In either case, we won’t share your information with anyone or use it for any other reason. And feel free to use the comment box to tell us anything you’d like.

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. Please mark prominently: CHRISTMAS FUND.

COVID protocols: All recipients must wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative PCR test in the previous 72 hours.

No animals: Animals are prohibited except for service dogs. Please leave pets at home.

For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name, date of birth and show their address matches the adult’s address. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

Adults must bring photo ID for themselves and every person older than 18 living in the household. Copies are acceptable. Additionally, each adult must show proof of address, such as a piece of mail or bills sent to your physical address (P.O. boxes are not accepted), a rental agreement, or a WA Apple Health statement.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

The toy room at the Christmas Bureau was busy Monday as people took the opportunity to stop by the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center for toys and books for their children for Christmas.

The last day of the Bureau is Thursday, so time is running out for those interested in receiving assistance.

There are still plenty of toys to choose from in the toy room. There are Hot Wheels racers and monster trucks, along with dolls and Barbie cars. Parents of older children can find a karaoke disco ball, art kits, a tabletop pool table or sports equipment. And there are plenty of learning toys designed for babies and toddlers.

Megan Latham was looking for something for her 16-month-old son. “This is amazing,” she said Monday morning. “I’ve never experienced anything like this before. This is expensive, nice stuff.”

Monday was Latham’s first visit to the Bureau, which she heard about in a Facebook group. When someone posted the flyer about the event, she applied. She said she was surprised to be approved, but grateful.

“I’ve been out of work for a while,” she said. “I was sick. I had thyroid cancer. And earlier this year I hurt my shoulder and there’s not really anything they can do for it.”

Though her fiance works hard to support the family, Latham said it’s difficult to make ends meet sometimes and she was grateful for the assistance from the Christmas Bureau. She was excited to be able to pick out a 3-in-1 activity walker for her son, who likes anything with noise and lights.

“He’ll love it,” she said.

John Roach was there Monday shopping for his four children and was also picking up gifts for the two children of one of his friends. He didn’t have any gifts in mind and was just looking for things his kids might like.

Roach, who hasn’t used the Christmas Bureau before, said he’s in need of help this year. His normal government-related job went on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he’s been working security jobs in an effort to pay the bills. However, he’s hopeful he’ll be able to get back to work soon. “It should be getting better in January,” he said.

While his children may have gotten a couple small things at Christmas, the Bureau will make the day more special, Roach said. “It helps get them that big gift,” he said. “It definitely helps out.”

Donations

New donations of $23,080 have brought the year-to-date total to $272,985.10, which is still quite far from the goal of raising $535,000 to pay for the Christmas Bureau.

Jim and Maggie Randall donated $10,000 via Schwab Charitable.

The Bergquist Foundation, of Spokane, donated $5,000. “Thank you for all your efforts in serving the needs of our community at this difficult time,” wrote foundation president Ken Roberts.

Ronald Schoenberger, of Spokane, gave $1,500. “To all of the volunteers for the 2021 Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund: thanks for all you do,” he wrote. “This is the 35th year the Schoenberger Family has contributed to the Christmas Fund. In memory of Shirley Schoenberger, please find enclosed our check for this year’s contribution. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all.”

Nick and Paulette and Brian Abariotes, of Veradale, donated $1,000 in memory of Gust Abariotes, and another $500 in memory of Sandy Frye. An anonymous Liberty Lake donor gave $1,000, writing “Thank you for making this all possible every year to the people in need. Merry Christmas everyone.”

Frank and Tricia Goodman, of Spokane, gave $1,000. “The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund has been a wonderful organization making it possible to annually donate money for a worthy cause to share in the joy of the season,” they wrote.

Craig and Pauline Soehren, of Spokane, donated $750.

Robert and Susan White, of Spokane, donated $500.

Neal and Joanna Skaufel, of Spokane Valley, gave $275. “Thank you for this very valuable service you have been providing the Spokane community these many years,” they wrote.

Don and Eleanor Limmer, of Liberty Lake, contributed $200. William and Georgette Savitz, of Spokane, sent $200. Vickie Borer, of Spokane, gave $200.

The Vasa Order of America, North Star Lodge No. 145 donated $200. “We have given several times in the past,” wrote Stephen Matthews, past chairman of the Swedish-American fraternal organization. “Tack sa Mycket (Thank you so much) for the great work you are doing. God Jul (Merry Christmas).”

Sharon Grimmer, of Spokane, donated $150.

Jim and Julie Lehr, of Spokane Valley, sent $100. An anonymous donor gave $100. Naomi Rhodes, of Spokane Valley, contributed $100. Candace Murray contributed $100. An anonymous donor contributed $100.

An anonymous Valleyford donor gave $100 “in memory of my parents, Don and Lois Johnson, and my niece, Devin Johnson. Thank you for the opportunity to make Christmas a little brighter!”

Judith Horton, of Coeur d’Alene, donated $5.