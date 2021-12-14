Volleyball: Mead’s Madi Zorn named Class 3A state player of the year by coaches association

Setter Madi Zorn, of the Class 3A state champion Mead Panthers, was named 3A player of the year by the state’s coaches association, released Monday evening.

Zorn helped the Panthers to a 20-2 overall record and a 9-0 mark in league play, earning the league and district titles en route to the state title in Yakima, a four-set win over second-seeded Peninsula.

Other Panthers joining Zorn on the all-state first team are outside hitter Mia Tunison and middle blocker Emily Hutchinson. Outside hitter Cassie Moeller and middle blocker Danikah Johnson earned second-team honors.

Mt. Spokane outside hitter Teila Allen was named to the first team and Wildcats libero Kyla Randall made the second team.

Ridgeline middle blocker Corinne Westby received honorable mention.

In Class 1B, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse middle blocker Ashlynn Archer and Oakesdale outside hitter Gianna Anderson earned co-players of the year. Oakesdale’s McKinzie Turner was named coach of the year.

Other honorees

4A: Honorable meniton: Bailey Benson (Gonzaga Prep).

2A: First team: Margot Keane (Pullman).

1A: First team: Ashley Boswell (Freeman). Hon. mention: Jessica Stires (Lakeside), Abie Amend (Freeman), Mamiko Patterson (Lakeside).

2B: Second team: Sidney Kinch (Lind-Ritzville/Sprague), Asher Cai (Colfax), Justice Brown (Colfax). Hon. mention: Dakota Killian (LRS).

1B: First team: Gianna Anderson (Oakesdale), Audrey Wellhausen (Springdale), Ashlynn Archer (SJEL), Belle Stark (Northport), Melloney Deife (Odessa), Cami Larsen (SJEL). Second team: Emily Scrupps (Odessa), Maci Brantner (Garfield-Palouse), Macy Gines (Springdale). Hon. mention: Lindsey Short (Republic), Ashlyn Neilsen (Odessa), Mackinzie Arden (Wilbur-Creston-Keller), Kaidyn Maioho (WCK), Mimi Isaak (Almira/Coulee-Hartline), Beth Okamoto (ACH).