49 Degrees North, Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park set to open Friday

49 Degrees North will open Friday as will Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard park.

The season opener at 49 Degrees North will also be the grand opening for the Northern Spirit Express, the resort’s brand new high-speed quad chairlift.

Lift access at Mt. Spokane will be limited to season passholders, holiday campers, lessons, and previously scheduled tickets, the resort said in a statement. The resort will not be selling lift tickets between Dec. 17 and 21 due to limited terrain.

In north Idaho, Silver Mountain will reopen today, Lookout Pass will be open Thursday through Sunday and Schweitzer has opened for the season.