Early signing day live thread: Washington State looks for local talent

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

In building for the future, Washington State’s staying local.

The Cougars signed five in-state recruits Wednesday among their class of 10 newcomers who inked binding contracts during the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period.

A couple of commits defected, but first-year coach Jake Dickert’s Cougs were able to hold on to the majority of the recruits who pledged to the program over the past year – both before and after coach Nick Rolovich was fired Oct. 18.

Jakobus Seth

Position: Offensive tackle

High school: Lakewood High (Arlington, Washington)

Height/weight: 6-3, 280

Other P-5 offers: Oregon State

The three-star prospect and Haiti native out of Class 2A Lakewood has been committed to WSU since June. Seth has experience playing H-back and tight end on offense, and committed to the Cougars earlier this year as an edge-rusher – he’s rated the No. 22 player in Washington at that position, according to 247Sports.com, but will more likely play on offense, coach Jake Dickert noted.

Hudson Cedarland

Position: Linebacker

High school: Gig Harbor High (Washington)

Height/weight: 6-3, 215

Other P-5 offers: Minnesota, Oregon State

A three-star recruit and the No. 140 LB in the country (247), Cedarland stuck with the Cougars despite being offered last week by the Golden Gophers. Brandon Huffman, a 247 scout, sees Cedarland as a three-down linebacker who’s “just as good in coverage as he is shooting into the backfield and stopping the run.” Cedarland earned Class 3A South Sound Conference MVP honors this season.

Djouvensky “Ben” Schlenbaker

Position: Running back

High school: Squalicum High (Bellingham, Washington)

Height/weight: 6-1, 215

Other P-5 offers: Washington, Cal, Colorado, Virginia Tech

Schlenbaker verballed to WSU in June and apparently reaffirmed his commitment during a visit to Pullman last week. One of the Evergreen State’s most touted recruits and an All-Washington talent in the Class 2A ranks, Schlenbaker is a bell-ringing back and three-star signee who ranks No. 66 nationally at his position (247).

Leyton Smithson

Position: Safety

High school: Squalicum (Bellingham, Washington)

Height/weight: 6-2, 190

Other P-5 offers: None

A lightning quick DB who also plays alongside Schlenbaker as the Storm’s quarterback, Smithson committed to WSU late last month and the Cougs remained his best offer, even as his 247Sports.com composite ranking saw an uptick in the late stages of Squalicum’s season. Smithson starred as a running back for Mountain View, a Class 5A power in Idaho, before moving this year to Bellingham.

Sam Lockett III

Position: Safety

High school: Gonzaga Prep

Height/weight: 6-1, 205

Other P-5 offers: None

The three-star Spokanite ranks ninth in the country among juco safeties, per 247Sports.com. He began his collegiate career as a walk-on at Utah State and played for the Aggies as a special teamer in 13 games in 2019 before transferring to the City College of San Francisco in late 2020. He posted 38 tackles and three picks with the Rams this season. Lockett has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He played prep ball alongside current WSU nickel Armani Marsh.

Taariq “Buddah” Al-Uqdah

Position: Linebacker

High school: Inglewood High (Inglewood, California)

Height/weight: 6-0, 205

Other P-5 offers: USC, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas

Al-Uqdah has stayed onboard with WSU since February. The Cougs reeled in the high school All-American after Southern Cal made a push last month. One of the Cougs’ two most coveted signees in this class, the versatile, high-motored Al-Uqdah is the 49th best player in California and a top-60 LB in the country (247).

Andre Dollar

Position: Tight end

High school: Mustang High (Mustang, Oklahoma)

Height/weight: 6-6, 230

Other P-5 offers: Oregon, Arizona State, Arkansas, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Purdue, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech.

Dollar, the Cougars’ top-rated signee of the day, flipped from Oregon to WSU a day before the early signing period opened, giving the Pullman school its first tight end commit in a decade. The No. 23-ranked TE in his class, Dollar is a big-play threat who can split out as a receiver or lead-block as an H-back.

Eric Wilder

Position: Offensive line

High school: Syracuse High (Syracuse, Utah)

Height/weight: 6-5, 280

Other P-5 offers: UCLA, Cal

The three-star recruit is expected to play tackle after earning first-team All-Region honors as a prep standout. Wilder, who verballed to WSU in June, is a top-100 high school OT nationally (247). Cougar recruiting director Josh Omura compared Wilder to current left tackle Liam Ryan, a 42-game starter at WSU.

Javan Robinson

Position: Cornerback

High school: West Orange High (Winter Garden, Florida)

Height/weight: 5-11, 160

Other P-5 offers: None

Dickert tabbed Robinson an underrated signee who has a chance to contribute early in his career. Explosive with good range for a corner, Robinson comes in at No. 110 on 247Sports.com’s national CB rankings. WSU defensive assistant AJ Cooper said the Cougs clocked Robinson’s 40-yard dash time at 4.4 seconds.

Bryce Grays

Position: Safety

High school: Fort Bend Christian Academy (Sugar Land, Texas)

Height/weight: 5-11, 190

Other P-5 offers: None

Earned a three-star grade from 247Sports.com after committing to WSU last month. A vicious downhill hitter, Grays shines on blitzes and in open space. Played at the 5A level in Texas – the state’s No. 2 classification.