Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane, Mead, University wrestling earn dominant league match wins
UPDATED: Wed., Dec. 15, 2021
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.
Wrestling
Mt. Spokane 65, Ferris 12: Jarom Liljenquist (195) and Daren Airey (220) won by pin and the visiting Wildcats beat the Saxons in a GSL 4A/3A dual meet.
Mead 70, Gonzaga Prep 9: Taylor Pascura (106) and Spencer Voigtlaender (170) earned pins and the visiting Panthers beat the Bullpups in a GSL 4A/3A dual meet.
University 83, Ridgeline 0: Aiden Palmisano (145) and Andrew Milward (152) earned pins and the visiting Titans beat the Falcons in a GSL 4A/3A dual meet.
Cheney 44, Lewis and Clark 36: Joe Showalter (138) won by technical fall, Dalton Taylor (145) earned a pin and the Blackhawks held on to beat the visiting Tigers in a GSL 4A/3A meet.
West Valley 48, East Valley 48: Alonzo Vargas (285) earned a pin in the last match of the night and the Knights salvaged a tie with the visiting Eagles in a GSL 2A dual meet.
Pullman 42, Clarkston 39: Gavin McCloy (113) earned a pin in the penultimate match, Aydin Peltier (120) won by forfeit and the visiting Greyhounds edged the Bantams in a GSL 2A meet.
Colville 60, Newport 6: Danny DePaulo (145) and Hunter Gleave (152) earned pins and the Crimson Hawks beat the visiting Grizzlies in a Northeast A meet.
