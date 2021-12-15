Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane, Mead, University wrestling earn dominant league match wins

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Wrestling

Mt. Spokane 65, Ferris 12: Jarom Liljenquist (195) and Daren Airey (220) won by pin and the visiting Wildcats beat the Saxons in a GSL 4A/3A dual meet.

Mead 70, Gonzaga Prep 9: Taylor Pascura (106) and Spencer Voigtlaender (170) earned pins and the visiting Panthers beat the Bullpups in a GSL 4A/3A dual meet.

University 83, Ridgeline 0: Aiden Palmisano (145) and Andrew Milward (152) earned pins and the visiting Titans beat the Falcons in a GSL 4A/3A dual meet.

Cheney 44, Lewis and Clark 36: Joe Showalter (138) won by technical fall, Dalton Taylor (145) earned a pin and the Blackhawks held on to beat the visiting Tigers in a GSL 4A/3A meet.

West Valley 48, East Valley 48: Alonzo Vargas (285) earned a pin in the last match of the night and the Knights salvaged a tie with the visiting Eagles in a GSL 2A dual meet.

Pullman 42, Clarkston 39: Gavin McCloy (113) earned a pin in the penultimate match, Aydin Peltier (120) won by forfeit and the visiting Greyhounds edged the Bantams in a GSL 2A meet.

Colville 60, Newport 6: Danny DePaulo (145) and Hunter Gleave (152) earned pins and the Crimson Hawks beat the visiting Grizzlies in a Northeast A meet.