Salvation Army says one of its red kettles was stolen by someone pretending to be bell-ringer

Spokane’s Salvation Army chapter reported on Wednesday that some of its donations were taken by a person posing as a bell-ringer.

Brian Pickering, Salvation Amy’s communications director, said in a news release they believe the kettle was stolen Tuesday afternoon in front of a local grocery store.

A Salvation Army driver had given his Red Kettle to a “girl posing as a bell-ringer,” the news release said. When he returned in the early evening, he saw only a kettle stand. The bucket and a battery for the Salvation Army sign was also missing.

“We are already facing a shortage in donations to the Red Kettles this Christmas season, and this situation certainly doesn’t help,” said Major Ken Perine with Salvation Army’s Spokane chapter.

Those interested in donating can visit makingspokanebetter.org and click on the virtual red kettle, or mail a donation to Salvation Army Red Kettles, 222 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane, WA 99207.