10 under $10 for Dec. 17-24 – David Larsen and the Larsen Group, ‘Hallmark Holiday Special’ + Heat Speak

1 David Larsen and the Larsen Group – 6 p.m. Friday, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. David Larsen and the Larsen Group headlines Lucky You Lounge for an evening of jazz, blues and funk. For more information, visit luckyyoulounge.com. Admission: FREE

2 “Hallmark Holiday Special” Improv Show – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The Blue Door Theatre presents an improvised evening of Hallmark holiday movie satire. This show is rated for general audiences. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com. Admission: $8

3 Heat Speak – 8 p.m. Friday, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Indie folk group Heat Speak headlines Lucky You Lounge with Madeline McNeil. For more information, visit luckyyoulounge.com. Admission: $10

4 Desperate8s – 9 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Blues-rock group the Desperate8s returns to Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com. Admission: FREE

5 Winter Wonderland Market – 10 a.m. Saturday, Wonder Building, 835 North Post St. The Wonder Building’s Saturday market takes a wintery turn featuring live music, movies, arts, gifts, Christmas trees and complimentary hot cocoa, among other treats. A portion of proceeds from the events benefits the Wishing Star Foundation. For more information, visit wondermarketspokane.com. Admission: FREE

6 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

7 Blake Braley – 9 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk/soul musician Blake Braley returns to Zola. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and call (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE

8 Totally Tubular Tuesdays – All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Tuesday: “Elf,” rated PG, 97 minutes; Dec. 21: “The Polar Express,” rated G, 100 minutes. For more information, call (509) 327-1050. Admission: $2.50

9 Hannah Siglin – 8 p.m. Tuesday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Singer-songwriter Hannah Siglin visits Zola. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and call (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE

10 Broken Mic – 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Neato Burrito, 827 W. First Ave. Local writers can share up to three minutes of their work in Spokane’s longest-running weekly poetry open mic. All ages are welcome, but note that content will not be censored. For more information, visit Broken Mic on Facebook. Admission: FREE