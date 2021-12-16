Brrr! Brrrzaar returns to River Park Square on Saturday

After last year’s canceled event, winter Brrrzaar – Terrain’s holiday spin on its fall Bazaar – is returning to River Park Square from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday.

Since starting in 2018, Brrrzaar has “quickly become a go-to holiday event in Spokane,” Terrain founder Ginger Ewing said.

“That’s a really special thing to be a part of,” she said.

In 2019, Brrrzaar vendors sold more than $125,000 in products during the single-day event.

“That’s a huge, huge boost to the creative economy, and I just feel like it’s a really progressive way for the community to get together while also supporting local artists,” Ewing said.

With a record number of applications this year – more than 150 – for only 72 spots, Terrain’s decision panel had its work cut out.

“All of the vendor booths are just really strong this year,” Ewing said. “It’s such a good mix.”

In addition to plenty of new vendors, visitors can also expect to see favorites from past years like Chris Bovey, the Great PNW and 2232 Ceramics.

“We try to be really mindful about picking people within the creative community from different backgrounds for our panel,” Ewing said.

Every year, Terrain aims to make the show as diverse as possible, whether in terms of artistic medium or kinds of products.

“The stronger you make your vision for the jury, the strong chance you have of being juried in.”

During Brrrzaar, vendors will set up their booths indoors in the common spaces of all three shopping level floors of River Park Square.

“We’ve been paying close attention to the restrictions set in place by the governor throughout the pandemic,” Ewing said, adding that Terrain has stayed in close contact with the City of Spokane and the Spokane Regional Health District throughout the planning process.

“We feel like we’re to a point where we can handle this event indoors safely,” she said.

Vendors and shoppers are required to wear masks during the event. River Park Square’s Public Safety team will be walking around handing out masks during the event.

“We’ve used really strong language with all of the marketing that we’ve done and with our vendors,” Ewing said. “We’ve kind of done everything that we possibly could outside of begging and pleading, but … if you’re caught not wearing a mask, you will not be asked to participate in future Terrain events.”

Beyond that, she said, it’s still going to take the public’s cooperation to make Brrrzaar the safest event it can be.

In addition to vendor booths and children’s activities hosted by Mobius Discovery Center outside the Whiz Kids storefront, there will be live holiday music, food and drinks available at several locations, including a Biergarten organized by Flatstick Pub.

“They’re going to donate $1 of every drink sold back to Terrain, so we’re really encouraging folks to go and give them their business,” Ewing said.

“The artists are very excited – all of these things are handmade, so they’ve been like heads down trying to crank stuff out as much as possible.

“Obviously, the pandemic has been really hard for everybody. There’s a ton of research around how hard hit a creative class was, and I just think that if ever there were a time to rally and show up for our local creative community, the time is now.”