MultiCare Rockwood Quail Run clinic unveils expansion

MultiCare Health System has expanded its Rockwood Quail Run clinic on the South Hill to meet a growing number of patients.

The expansion, unveiled at a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday, adds 6,000 square feet to the existing 12,000-square-foot MultiCare Rockwood Quail Run Clinic at 2214 E. 29th Ave.

The expansion includes 15-new-patient exam rooms, two-behavioral-health therapy rooms, a procedure room, a reception desk and a larger waiting room that facilitates flow of patients between the new space and existing clinic.

The clinic previously provided family and internal medicine, laboratory, medical imaging and reproductive health services.

The expanded clinic improves access to care from “national class providers,” said Alex Jackson, president and chief operating officer of MultiCare Rockwood Clinic.

“Our mission is for healing and a healthy future. We can’t do that if we aren’t investing more capability and capacity to serve our patients,” Jackson said . “I’m excited to be here today in a place that we thoughtfully decided to invest in so we can serve more people because we recognize Spokane is no longer the hidden gem, but a place where people are actively moving.”

The Quail Run Clinic will provide a team-based model of at least two health providers who work directly with patients.

“We’re really excited about the team-based model,” said Colleen Kirk, primary care regional manager for MultiCare Rockwood Clinic. “I know the staff and providers here are so excited to be able to say yes to every opportunity here.”

Six medical providers will work out of the expanded space in the Quail Run Clinic, which plans to hire additional nurse practitioners and physician assistants in the future, according to MultiCare.

The Quail Run Clinic employs more than 15 medical providers, according to MultiCare’s website.

The clinic expansion cost more than $1.1 million, according to a building permit issued by the city in March.

Spokane-based Walker Construction Inc. built the expansion. NAC Architecture, of Spokane, designed the project.

David O’Brien, senior vice president and chief executive of MultiCare Health System’s Inland Northwest region, agreed the Quail Run Clinic was nearing capacity and that prompted the expansion.

“I’m looking forward to seeing more family doctors here,” O’Brien said. “We’re primary care providers ,and I’m excited about how we’ve been able to integrate behavioral health into the primary care environment.”

MultiCare Health System is a nonprofit health care organization with more than 20,000 employees.

MultiCare Health System is a nonprofit health care organization with more than 20,000 employees.

It operates a network of 10 hospitals in the state, along with several primary and urgent care facilities, including MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care, Pulse Heart Institute and MultiCare Rockwood Clinic.