State adds 12,800 jobs in November

Washington’s unemployment rate has dropped to 4.7% as the state’s economy also added 12,800 jobs.

The job gains followed a loss of 500 jobs in October, according a a news release from the Washington Department of Employment Security.

“A sizeable jump in household employment this month was mostly responsible for pushing down the state unemployment rate,” ESD economist Paul Turek said in the release.

“Additionally, the increase in payroll employment in November helped offset the disappointing downward revision to October’s numbers.”

The state provided unemployment benefits to 51,360 people in November, which was a decrease of 7,638 from October, according to the release.