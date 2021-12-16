SVST’s ‘Home for the Holidays: A Big Band Christmas’ opens Friday

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre will take a “sentimental journey to the past” in this year’s Christmas show at Central Valley High School Theatre, 821 S. Sullivan Road, Spokane Valley.

Live for the first time, “Home for the Holidays: A Big Band Christmas” will feature a 16-piece Glenn Miller-style band under the musical direction of Andrea Olsen and conducted by David Brewster.

The program is filled with classic tunes made popular by Bing Crosby, Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Rosemary Clooney, Cole Porter and Irving Berlin, among others. Local actors Doug Dawson and Marnie Rorholm will emcee the show.

Evening performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Matinee performances will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets are $39 for adults, $37 for seniors and military and $22 for students. For more information, visit svsummertheatre.com.