Time to celebrate: New Year’s Eve options include Spokane Symphony, Knitting Factory, Northern Quest + Jackie Beat

Can you believe the new year is nearly upon us?

If you’re ready to celebrate ending 2021 and ringing in 2022, here are 10 options:

New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Riverfront Park will host a family-friendly evening fireworks show at 9 p.m. Dec. 31. A winter light show will run at the Pavilion from 4:30-10 p.m., and a midnight countdown will begin at 11 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Admission is free. For more information, visit spokaneriverfrontpark.com and call (509) 625-6601.

Beethoven’s 9th With Spokane Symphony

The Spokane Symphony will ring in the new year with Beethoven’s 9th Symphony and the famous “Ode to Joy” under the baton of music director James Lowe. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Admission: $18-$62. Face masks are required. Audience members will also be required to provide either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the performance. For more information, visit spokanesymphony.org and call the box office at (509) 624-1200.

New Year’s Eve With Jackie Beat

The Globe Bar and Kitchen presents a New Year’s Eve extravaganza hosted by drag legend Jackie Beat. Prizes will be awarded to the best New Year’s Eve fashion. The show starts at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. VIP tickets, including a photo opportunity, are still available. Admission: $25-$50. For more information, visit globespokane.com.

Northern Quest New Year’s Eve Bash

Northwern Quest Resort & Casino hosts an evening of celebration ringing in the new year. Featuring cash and Reward Play giveaways, live music, dancing, drinks and more, the evening begins at 7 in the Pend Oreille Pavilion with the Sara Brown Band and Soul Proprietor at 10. Tickets for $20 to the event will be sold outside the pavilion starting at 4 p.m. Additional events will be taking place throughout the evening. For more information, visit northernquest.com.

Zona Blanca’s Yeti Patio Party

Bundle up for an open air New Year’s Eve party hosted by Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar featuring live entertainment, a ball drop and a champagne toast. Tickets are $50 per person. For more information, search for “NYE Yeti Patio Party” at eventbrite.com.

New Year’s Eve at CdA Resort

The Coeur d’Alene Resort hosts its annual Midnight Masquerade New Year’s Party. The event includes live music, a dinner buffet, two fireworks shows and a champagne toast. The night begins at 6 with a cocktail social hour; dinner buffet at 7; live entertainment, featuring Mojo the Party Band at 8:30; and a fireworks show at 9, followed by a second fireworks show at midnight. For more information, visit cdaresort.com.

‘MasterClass Big Band Featuring Jim Swoboda’

The Knitting Factory hosts “MasterClass Big Band featuring Jim Swoboda,” ringing in the new year with band works performed by local artists. In addition to wearing a mask, attendees are required to provide either proof of full vaccination, with final dose at least 14 days prior to show date, or proof of a negative PCR/antigen test taken within 72 hours of the show. For more information, visit sp.knittingfactory.com.

Crescent Windows at Davenport Grand

Five of the Davenport Grand’s window bays on Main Avenue will light up with holiday displays nightly until Jan. 2. Under the creative direction of Tiffany Patterson, local artists Stephanie Bogue, Melanie Lieb, Derrick Freeland and Jazmin Ely designed and installed the window displays using a collection of refurbished figures discovered in the basement of the former Crescent Department store. The windows will light up Friday and Saturday from noon-10 p.m. and Sunday through Thursday from 3-8 p.m. The display can be viewed from the south side of the building, 333 W. Main Ave. For more information, visit Crescent Windows at the Grand on Facebook.

Northwest Winterfest

Located at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, Northwest Winterfest features the Pacific Northwest’s brightest and largest holiday lantern display and cultural celebration. In addition to hundreds of authentically crafted holiday lanterns, the event will feature food booths, beer, wine and a hot drinks booth. The Northwest Winterfest merchandise store will also be open. The tour is handicap accessible. The event runs daily from 5-9 p.m. Admission: $9.99-$45.99. For more information, visit northwestwinterfest.com/tickets.

Winter Glow Spectacular

Liberty Lake’s Orchard Park (20298 E. Indiana Ave.) gets a winter wonderland makeover for its annual holiday lights show. Open now, the lights are on all day and night until the new year. For more information, visit Winter Glow Spectacular on Facebook. Admission is free.