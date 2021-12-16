Veteran comic Jo Koy says ‘comedy is my passion’

While growing up in Tacoma during the 1980s, Jo Koy had no idea what he wanted to do with his life until he caught Eddie Murphy at the Seattle Coliseum in 1986. “I was blown away,” Koy said while calling from his Los Angeles home. “He just killed it telling jokes in front of 15,000 people.

“His standup was amazing, and he was incredible on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ People forget that he was just 20 years old when he was on ‘SNL.’ He saved that show. If Eddie Murphy didn’t join ‘SNL,’ I think the show would have been canceled. I loved his standup, but what he did on television was so powerful. After I saw that, I knew what I had to do with my life.”

Koy, 50, who will perform Friday at First Interstate Center for the Arts, was certain of his vocation, but his mother had other ideas. “She wanted me to have security,” Koy said. “My mom wanted me to have a job with benefits. She would have been happier if I was a bank teller. But I couldn’t work a job like that and be happy. But it turned out all right for me and my family.”

That was so after Koy became a regular on Chelsea Handler’s “Chelsea Lately” on E! Entertainment. “I can’t say enough about Chelsea and what she did for so many comedians,” Koy said. “I wouldn’t be where I am if it weren’t for Chelsea. Those appearances on her show opened doors for me and for many other comedians. What people may not know is that Chelsea is one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet.”

Koy was entertaining whenever he appeared on the show. Koy would riff about current events, pop culture and whatever topic was bandied about. However, Koy is at his best when delivering personal anecdotes. The laidback humorist’s family, particularly his 18-year-old son, are grist for his material. “He’s been a great source and a great kid,” Koy said. “I love being with him.”

During the pandemic, Koy spent considerable time with his only child playing video games and traveling. “I had such a great time with him,” Koy said. “I always have fun with him and my family. We went on a two-week trip to Hawaii with his mom and other family members and had the best of times.”

Koy spins humorous yarns about his family. “I like talking about what I know because it’s authentic,” Koy said. “I really love it when people come up to me after a show and tell me how much they relate to what I go through. They tell me they have the same experience with their kids.”

Now that Koy’s son is an adult, their relationship is changing, and it’s difficult for the veteran humorist. “This is very hard on me,” Koy said. “I’m getting emotional again since he’s going to go out and get a job. I’m going to miss spending so much time with him.”

Many standups don’t have children or don’t spend much time with their children, but Koy is an outlier. “I’m aware of that,” Koy said. “Most comics are self-involved, but I can focus on comedy and still have time for family. My son is where I was years ago when I was trying to find myself. I hope he finds what he loves like I did. Comedy is my passion, and we should work at what we’re passionate about.”