Washington awards $350K grant to Spokane Valley business CarbonQuest

A Spokane Valley company, which has developed a system to capture and store carbon, has been awarded a $350,000 grant from the Washington Department of Commerce.

CarbonQuest, which has its headquarters in Spokane Valley with offices in Seattle and New York, has developed technology it calls “Building Carbon Capture System” that can store carbon that otherwise would be emitted into the atmosphere when a large building is heated, according to a news release.

The captured-carbon dioxide gas is converted to a liquid that can be used for manufacturing concrete blocks or used in wastewater treatment.

“When we talk about net-zero buildings and economies, this is the kind of technology that will get us there,” said Lisa Brown, director of commerce for the state .

The $350,000 grant from the Governor’s Strategic Reserve Fund to Greater Spokane Incorporated will support CarbonQuest’s plans to expand its office and lab space from its 5,000 square foot space to 35,000-50,000 square feet, according to the release.

CarbonQuest CEO Shane Johnson said he was grateful for the local and state partnerships “so we can grow our team and take our business to the next level.”

The company employs 12 people, but Johnson hopes to hire more than 100 employees as demand grows.

“On behalf of the city, we are excited CarbonQuest is being recognized and rewarded for the innovation they have demonstrated,” Spokane Valley Mayor Ben Wick in the release. “Manufacturing and innovation have seen significant growth in Spokane Valley and we are excited to see CarbonQuest’s footprint expand.”