What’s Worth Watching: ‘Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story,’ ‘The Witcher: Season 2’ + ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’

Now that we’ve gotten our Joe Exotic update, it’s time to check in on another “Tiger King.” All the major players in the original “Tiger King” series have a certain level of, shall we say, “big cult energy,” but Bhagavan “Doc” Antle has the most – by far.

“Doc Antle is like my mentor in the animal industry,” Exotic says in the original docu-series. “He’s got his little cult, and I’ve got my little cult.”

Antle, a “doctor of mystical science,” wears his hair longer than most of his wives – he has at least three, some say more – and fully expects them and the other employees at T.I.G.E.R.S. (The Institute for Greater Endangered and Rare Species) to work 16-hour days 365 days a year without holidays for $100 a week.

“It has to supersede all of your other hopes, wants, dreams and desires – it’s not a job,” he says. “It’s a lifestyle.” “Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story” (2021) is available on Netflix.

‘The Witcher: Season 2’ (2021)

Picking up where the first season left off, we find Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a noted monster hunter who dislikes people almost as much as the creatures he is hired to vanquish. Geralt’s life takes on new meaning as he is tasked with protecting the Princess Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allan). Both seasons of “The Witcher” are available on Netflix.

‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ (2021)

An animated prequel to the Witcher series, “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” follows Vesemir (Theo James), a young boy with hopes of leaving his life of servitude for something greater. When the mistress of the house is suddenly struck with a mysterious illness, her case seems hopeless until a witcher named Deglan (Graham McTavish) – a sorcerer of dubious repute – arrives and offers his services.

Vesemir stays behind to help, and, inspired by what he sees, begs Deglan for the chance to try his luck at braving the dangerous trials required of anyone who would become a witcher. Rated for mature audiences, “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” is available on Netflix.