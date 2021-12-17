Business offers food boxes in CD’A

Spokane business Fo(u)r Roots, LLC, will be offering free emergency food boxes to local families affected by COVID-19 in Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday.

The company, a woman- and veteran-operated business, provides the food boxes with help from a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that was awarded to Coeur d’Alene, according to a news release.

The food boxes, for low- to moderate -income families, will be distributed from noon-3 p.m. Wednesday at the Altar Food Bank, 901 E. Best Ave., in Coeur d’Alene.

Those interested in reserving a food box can complete an online intake form available at fourrootsfarm.org/cdafoodbox.

McDonald’s settles for $33M

CLEVELAND – McDonald’s will pay $33.5 million to a former baseball player who owns multiple franchises to end a lawsuit he brought against the company accusing it of racial discrimination.

Herb Washington, who is Black, owned more than a dozen restaurants in Ohio and Pennsylvania when he filed the suit in February that said the company has treated white owners more favorably and denied him the opportunity to buy restaurants in more affluent communities.

McDonald’s said in a statement Thursday that the amount it was paying Washington for 13 franchises was “no more than what we deem a fair price for the value of the restaurants,” Cleveland.com reported.

From staff and wire reportsWashington agreed to drop the lawsuit and to no longer be a franchisee as part of the settlement agreement.