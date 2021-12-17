Gonzaga-Texas Tech key matchup: Pending injury, Shannon Jr. could pose problems with athleticism, shooting

Terrence Shannon Jr. may be on Texas Tech’s injury report come Saturday, but until the Red Raiders provide more definitive news on the status of the junior guard, he’ll also have a place at the very top of Gonzaga’s scouting report ahead of the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix.

Back spasms have been the latest obstacle for Shannon Jr., who also missed a chunk of time at the start of the season while the NCAA reviewed his eligibility – a holdup that stemmed from the player entering and then withdrawing from the NBA Draft.

It didn’t take long – any time at all, for that matter – for Shannon Jr. to return to full speed. The guard scored 16 points in his season debut against Incarnate Word before posting 18, 15, 17 and 18 in his next four games.

The back spasms limited Shannon Jr. to just 16 minutes in the first half of Texas Tech’s most recent game against Arkansas State, leaving his status uncertain for Saturday’s top-25 showdown in Phoenix.

“I don’t think it’s anything serious because he’s had that off and on for the last couple years,” Texas Tech coach Mark Adams told reporters Tuesday. “So we’ll just treat him and it’ll be kind of day by day, but I expect him to be back in the next couple days practicing.”

If Shannon Jr. is back to full strength by Saturday – the scenario Gonzaga is preparing for – the Bulldogs will have to find a way to slow down a big guard who has a knack for finishing with authority at the rim, usually after beating his defender with a quick first step.

Shannon Jr. is just 2 for his last 13 from three-point range, but it’s unlikely he’ll stay cold for long. The 6-foot-6 wing opened the season 11-of-25 from distance, including a two-game stretch that saw him go 7-for-12.

It’s an arduous assignment one Gonzaga player is already familiar with. Senior guard Rasir Bolton, an Iowa State transfer, matched up with Shannon Jr. when the Cyclones played the Red Raiders in Big-12 play. Bolton outscored Shannon Jr. in two of their three encounters, though it should be noted the Tech guard didn’t become an everyday starter for the Red Raiders until this season.

“I’ve guarded him a few times, yeah,” Bolton said. “He’s tough, a big, physical wing. Lefty. Loves to get to the rim, very athletic. Can shoot, make plays, so he’s a tough cover. Definitely a tough cover.”