Prep notebook: Department of Health increases testing after COVID outbreaks at wrestling tourneys

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) updated its health and safety requirements for high-contact indoor sports on Friday in the wake of a multischool, multicounty outbreak.

The outbreaks are linked to a series of wrestling tournaments held early this month and are linked to an estimated 200 COVID-19 cases.

Genomic sequencing recently confirmed at least three cases are omicron.

The update to existing guidance on health and safety measures for basketball, wrestling, water polo and competitive cheer, effective immediately, includes:

Required testing of all athletes, coaches, trainers and support personnel, regardless of vaccination status.

Increased testing frequency to three times per week. Among those screening tests, at least one must occur no sooner than the day before the competition; ideally, and whenever possible, the day of the event.

“All the ADs, all the administrators, everyone involved in our league, we want to do everything we can to help keep our athletes safe and to keep them playing,” Greater Spokane League Director Ken VanSickle said. “The state could have canceled sports, shut things down, eliminated fans. There’s a lot of things they could have done.

“Even though it’s more work for our athletic directors, our schools, our nurses, everybody’s willing to do that to keep our kids safe and to keep them playing,” VanSickle said.

Miller honored

Mt. Spokane fullback/linebacker Zeke Miller was honored as part of the 2021 Great American Rivalry Series scholar-athlete hall of fame, announced by the organization on its Facebook page on Thursday.

Miller was one of 25 athletes from across the country who was selected from over 160 candidates. More than 1 million votes were cast for this year’s team.

The Great American Rivalry Series, in its 18th year, recognizes scholar-athletes for success on the field and in the classroom. Each GARS selection was awarded a college scholarship and commemorative plaque recognizing their placement on the team.

Schwenke honoredLarry Schwenke, a longtime coach, athletic director and administrator at Coeur d’Alene, was named to the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Hall of Fame this week.

Schwenke becomes the third AD from Idaho to be inducted into the national organization’s hall.

His 35-year career at Coeur d’Alene included 20 years in the football program, four as head coach (30-12-2), and 14 years (1979-93) as softball coach with a 362-44 record.

Schwenke is a previous inductee in the North Idaho, Idaho Athletic Administrators Association, Idaho High School Activity Association and the Montana State-Northern Lights halls of fame.