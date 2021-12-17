Prep roundup: Chapel Smith helps Mt. Spokane boys win at tournament; Autumn Agnew lifts Central Valley girls to victory

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys

Mt. Spokane 67, North Kitsap 65: Chapel Smith scored 16 points and the Wildcats (6-1) held off the Vikings (6-1) at the Curtis Holiday Classic in University Place, Washington.

Ryan Lafferty scored 14 points, going 8 of 8 from the line, and Xavier Kamalu-Vargas added 13 points.

Jonas La Tour led North Kitsap with 26 points

North Central 68, Rogers 64: Elijah Williams scored 21 points, Donovan Renz added 16 and the visiting Wolfpack (2-4) downed the Pirates (0-4). Gelonni Ervin added 12 points for NC. Geremiah Hilburn paced Rogers with 25 points and Braden Crossley added 16.

Pullman 87, Ridgeline 45: Jaedyn Brown hit five 3-pointers and scored 30 points as the Greyhounds (5-1) beat the visiting Falcons (1-7). Brayden Allen paced Ridgeline with 12 points.

Central Valley 81, Cheney 77: Kyelan Breesnee scored 19 points, Nathan Rowell added 18 and the visiting Bears (5-2) came from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat the Blackhawks (1-5).

The score was tied at 77 with 30 seconds to go. Jakeb Vallance scored 26 points and Josh Whiteley added 21 points with 10 rebounds and four assists for Cheney.

CV was without leading scorer Dylan Darling, who was injured in Thursday’s game against Coeur d’Alene.

Clarkston 53, Lewis and Clark 33: The Bantams (2-1) beat the Tigers (2-5) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Freeman 56, Lakeside 45: Quin Goldsmith scored 19 points and the Scotties (6-1, 2-0) downed the visiting Eagles (4-4, 1-1) in a Northeast A league game. Taylor Wells scored 10 points for Freeman. Calvin Mikkelsen led Lakeside with 14 points and Dayne Kreuch added 13.

Medical Lake 71, Newport 29: Noah Keister hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points as the Cardinals (5-2) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-3) in a Northeast A game. Eugene Haas added 17 points for Medical Lake.

Deer Park 54, Riverside 30: Seth Hickman totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Stags (4-1, 1-1) beat the visiting Rams (0-5, 0-1) in a Northeast A game. Tanner Watson scored eight points with 15 rebounds for Deer Park.

Colville 52, St. George’s 41: Makennon Floener scored 18 points and the visiting Crimson Hawks (7-0) beat the Dragons (3-3). Rhett Foulkes added 14 points for Colville. Mason Zarlingo led St. George’s with 16 points.

Davenport 62, Northwest Christian 49: Tennessee Rainwater scored 32 points and the Gorillas (5-1) beat the Crusaders (3-4) in a nonleague game. Avi West led NWC with 20 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 74, Warden 43: Brock Kinch scored 16 points with three 3-pointers and the visiting Broncos (4-2) beat the Cougars (1-5).

Wellpinit 70, Inchelium 57: Jeffrey Moyer scored 17 points, Smokey Abrahamson added 12 and Wellpinit (4-1, 3-1) beat the Hornets (1-4, 1-4) in a Northeast 1B game. Dakatta Seymour and Amari Pakootas led Inchelium with 12 points apiece.

Lake City 47, Timberline (ID) 38: The Timberwolves (5-0) beat the Wolves (4-3) in the Owyhee Holiday Tournament on Friday. Details were unavailable.

Pocatello 74, Post Falls 50: The Thunder (6-0) beat the Trojans (3-3) in the Owyhee Holiday Tournament. Details were unavailable.

Priest River 59, Clark Fork 20: The Spartans (3-2) beat the visiting Wampus Cats (2-5). Details were unavailable.

St. Maries 41, West Side 33: The Lumberjacks (5-1) beat the Pirates (3-3) in the Owyhee Holiday Tournament. Details were unavailable.

Girls

Central Valley 55, Cheney 28: Autumn Agnew scored 27 points with four 3-pointers and the visiting Bears (4-2) beat the Blackhawks (1-5). Kara Wilson added 11 points for CV. Paige Evans led Cheney with 10 points.

Coeur d’Alene 58, Lewis and Clark 28: Madi Symons scored 27 points and the Vikings (8-0) beat the visiting Tigers (5-3). Brooklyn Jenson led LC with 12 points.

Pullman 53, Ridgeline 42: Ava Petrino scored 20 points and the Greyhounds (1-5) downed the Falcons (0-8). Roxy Robinson paced Ridgeline with 17 points.

North Central 38, Rogers 22: Greta Marko scored 18 points and the visiting Wolfpack (1-5) beat the Pirates (0-4). Ajah Garza had seven points for Rogers.

Lincoln 53, Ferris 51: Malani Warren scored 14 points and the Abes (1-0) edged the visiting Saxons (7-2) in Seattle. Kayla Jones led Ferris with 25 points and Kacey Spink added 13. The Saxons’ seven-game win streak was snapped.

Freeman 40, Lakeside 27: Sydney McClean scored 16 points and the Scotties (4-3, 1-0) defeated the visiting Eagles (5-2, 2-0) in a Northeast A game. Ayanna Tobeck led Lakeside with nine points.

Deer Park 41, Riverside 33: Darian Herring scored 18 points and the Stags (5-1, 1-1) beat the visiting Rams (1-3, 0-1) in a Northeast A game. Sam Riggles led Riverside with 14 points.

Colville 45, St. George’s 36: McKenna Reggear scored 15 points and the visiting Crimson Hawks (6-1) beat the Dragons (1-4). Margreit Galow led St. George’s with 22 points.

Wellpinit 48, Inchelium 46: Marissa Seyler scored 18 points, Ashawna Anderson added 13 and Wellpinit (3-1, 2-1) edged the visiting Hornets (2-2, 1-2) in a Northeast 1B game. Tiana Flett led Inchelium with 17 points.

Republic 37, Northport 36: Lindsey Short scored 14 points and the visiting Tigers (4-1) edged Northport (0-4) in the Curlew Holiday Tournament.

Curlew 37, Oroville 30: Macey Singer scored 16 points, Emma Lena Baker added 13 and the Cougars (4-1) beat the visiting Tigers (0-3).

Garfield Palouse 61, Oakesdale 40: Kenzi Pederson scored 30 points with six rebounds and six assists and the Vikings (5-1, 3-0) beat the visiting Nighthawks (2-4, 1-2) in a Southeast 1B league game. Pederson surpassed 1,000 points in her career. Marilla Hockett led Oakesdale with 22 points.

Lake City 81, Desert Oasis (Nev.) 71: Kendall Pickford hit seven of Lake City’s 18 3-pointers for 21 points and the Timberwolves (11-0) beat the Diamondbacks (3-1) in the opening round of the Diamond bracket of the Jerry Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.

Lake City plays in a semifinal on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. LC’s Sophia Zufelt had four 3s and 22 points and Kamyrn Pickford added five 3-pointers and totaled 19 points.

Lata Fakahafua led Desert Oasis with 35 points.

Sandpoint 46, Lewiston 40: Kelsey Cassna scored 17 points and the Bulldogs (3-5, 1-3) beat the visiting Bengals (5-4, 2-2) in an Inland Empire League game.

Timberlake 65, Kellogg 54: Ciara Soumas scored 15 points and the Tigers (5-1, 2-0) beat the Wildcats (6-3, 1-1) in an Intermountain League matchup in Spirit Lake. Hailey Cheney led Kellogg with 29 points.

Post Falls 60, Clark (NV) 46: The Trojans (7-1) beat the Chargers (2-3) in the Jerry Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. Details were unavailable.

Clark Fork 30, Priest River 26: The Wampus Cats (1-5) beat the Spartans (2-6). Details were unavailable.

North Idaho Christian 53, Genesis Prep 14: The Royals (11-3) beat the Panthers (4-1). Details were unavailable.

Wallace 70, Kootenai 7: The Miners (8-1) beat the Warriors (1-4) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.