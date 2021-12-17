USL Spokane sets league record for season ticket deposits in first 24 hours

Spokane’s United Soccer League franchise has taken more than 600 deposits for season tickets this week, team president Cindy Wendle said Friday.

Although Spokane’s men’s and women’s USL teams won’t compete until 2024, Wendle said she was encouraged that “Spokane is embracing that we are getting our own professional soccer teams.”

The ticket deposit program was launched Wednesday morning, one day after the Spokane Public Facilities District board of directors unanimously approved the USL’s proposal to bring men’s and women’s teams to play in the future downtown stadium.

More than 500 deposits were made in the first 24 hours, said Wendle, adding it was the fastest response in league history.

“It clearly indicates that the demand for soccer is here, reinforced by the PFD decision,” Wendle said.

The deposit program includes the inaugural season of both the city’s League One men’s and W League women’s teams. Fans may place their deposit online via uslspokane.com.

“As we move closer to taking the pitch in Spokane, we’re excited to offer fans the opportunity to be first in line for seats and join our USL family here in the Lilac City,” Wendle said. “We look forward to creating a unique and inclusive match-day experience that is reflective of our community.”

Fans can place a $20 deposit per seat for the first-rights opportunity to purchase season tickets (maximum six seats per account) for the men’s and/or women’s soccer teams.

Deposits will provide individuals with priority for seat selection and other exclusive benefits. Final pricing and seat selection will be released in the coming months. Deposits may apply to the men’s team, women’s team or both.

Some fans had hoped to be in the seats in 2023, but uncertainties at stadium owner Spokane Public Schools over the construction timeline led to caution by the USL.

“We want to be respectful of the stadium construction timelines,” Wendle said. “I don’t want to put undue pressure on the school district.”

In the meantime, Wendle said the franchise is “in the process” of selecting an owner or ownership groups.

She also said the USL hopes to continue reaching out to the community as it brands the franchise.

“We don’t play till 2024, but we will be releasing our brand in the first half of 2022,” Wendle said.