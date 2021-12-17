Washington records
UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 17, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Rimo Eliu and Anjua Juna, both of Spokane Valley.
Ian P. Herrington and Brittany E. Tynes, both of Spokane.
Damon T. Del Toro and Netanel Chay, both of Spokane.
Jared A. L. Johnson and Moriah R. Stone, both of Spokane Valley.
Jeremy W. Joy and Lori A. Joy, both of Spokane Valley.
Shawn T. Strasburg and Amanda M. Powers, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
Marriage dissolutions granted
Larson, Christine L. and Badziong, Mark A.
Kelly, Parker T. and Vogt, Janele
Marion, Tawsha B. and James M.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Felisha J. Brownlow, 24; restitution to be determined, 57 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault of a child and first-degree criminal mistreatment.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Alejandro O. Sanchez-Zuniga, 19; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
Randall K. Baldwin, 32; $250 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Ciara J. Reid, 29; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Blake P. Sederstrom, 35; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Aaron T. Williams, 54; $990.50 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender
Carline A. Centers, 55; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Kevin K. Ndiangui, 29; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Donald R. Olsen, 62; $750 fine, four days in jail converted to 32 hours community service, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.
Lottie A. Inglet, 19; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Commissioner Eric J. Dooyema
Ryan T. Macomb, 44; $500 fine, 18 months probation, physical control.
