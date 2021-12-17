Yenor shows courage

Enough of Shawn Vestal’s vicious ideological rantings; this time aimed at BSU’s professor Scott Yenor (“BSU prof’s contempt for women unfair to students,” Dec. 1).

Vestal apparently doesn’t believe in the free exchange of ideas — we get that — but those ideas expressed by Yenor are certainly not overpowering the opposite and arguably often more preposterous notions that are coming out of our institutions of higher learning these days.

He also is apparently blinded to the fact that the tables have been turned in terms of gender opportunity. The data indicates that women are now well represented in the sciences. In college-level biological sciences, women outnumber men by >6:4. Since 2014 there has been gender parity in dental schools. The majority (>60%) of medical students in the U.S. are female and 60% of all doctors under age 35 are female. Women are the supermajority in American veterinary medicine schools at greater than 80%. Women are also actively recruited for many other STEM fields, which are wide open to them, but apparently are less attractive to them when given the choice.

It turns out that a large percentage of the “independent women” to whom he refers would like to spend at least a significant portion of their hours with their children, if they have them, and well they should. Interestingly, in Sweden, one of the most egalitarian countries in the world which has been ridding their society of gender differentiation and discrimination for a couple of generations now, there has been a clear self-selection by females for helping professions and jobs which allow them more time at home.

The vitriol with which Shawn Vestal attacks Professor Yenor, who has the nerve to be a minority voice within academia, belies his apparent contempt for and intolerance of any degree of appreciation for the constructive contribution of traditional family structure. The progression of feminism from equal rights for all (who doesn’t want that?) to new heights of male hatred plus the much-vaunted sexual revolution have caused great misery and confusion in the world. The whole world is suffering from them.

Thank you Prof. Yenor for having the courage to speak out for some balance. Shame on you Shawn Vestal for trying to silence him.

Jennifer Edminster

Colbert