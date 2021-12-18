A Grip on Sports: After almost two years, COVID-19 continues to sink its claws into sports at all levels

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Are sports doomed? Not in the long run. But this month. Next. Through the winter? Will the ever-increasing spread of COVID-19 pull the rug from athletic events from high school through the professional ranks?

• It sure seems like it, though when there are millions of dollars involved – pro and college sports certainly qualify there – it’s hard to see the spigot being turned off for a little thing like a third of the players getting sick.

The NFL showed that was the case yesterday when it changed its mind about the strong coronavirus rules it put into place over the summer. No postponements? We were kidding. Tough rules for getting back on the field after a positive test? Nah, we’re good.

The league cited the rapid rise of the omicron variant and its ability to infect the non-vaccinated and vaccinated alike as reason enough to make changes. “The emergence of the omicron variant is precisely the kind of change that warrants a flexible response,” the NFL said in a memo.

As if any outbreak this season would have been caused by anything other than a virulent variant. Of course, this was a possibility. It was the only possibility. But the league office didn’t foresee such a thing happening when it threw together its strict rules? There is no evidence it did. If it had, it would have covered its backside when announcing the rules last summer.

But the NFL isn’t the only level, or league, dealing with issues. The NHL is too, maybe worse than anyone. The NBA is trying, it seems, to catch up. And college hoops? We’ve seen it happen here already, what with the University of Washington having taken the past couple weeks off.

That impacted Gonzaga – the Zags and Huskies were supposed to play last Sunday and did not – and forced it to go into this morning’s game with Texas Tech following a long layoff. At least the game is still on. UCLA’s marquee matchup with North Carolina was called off, with the Tar Heels pivoting quickly to play Kentucky, which lost its game against coronavirus-addled Ohio State.

And that wasn’t the only highly anticipated game called off. The list has grown larger through the past 24 hours.

Don’t think it’s stopping there. Some high school games in the Puget Sound area were cancelled last night, with some being the operative word here. Washington’s Department of Health announced stricter new protocols for all indoor sports, revoking the hall pass given to the vaccinated. Starting ASAP, all youth sports participants – vaccinated or not – in basketball, wrestling and other high-contact indoor activities will need to be tested at least three times a week.

All because there was an omicron variant outbreak in the southwest part of the state early this month traced to wrestling tournaments in the area.

“There were a ton of people in indoor spaces, crowded into bleachers not wearing masks,” Dr. Scott Lindquist, state epidemiologist for communicable diseases, told the media. “So I can say clearly: No, guidance was not being followed.”

Which, if I understand it, means a bunch of people ignored the guidelines to watch their kids wrestle and might have ruined the winter sports seasons for everyone? Am I missing something here?

It gives a whole new definition of the term “fanatic,” doesn’t it?

Gonzaga: As far as we know, the matchup with Texas Tech in Phoenix will take place this morning. But if last season taught us anything, it taught we don’t know for sure until the game begins. Theo Lawson takes care of the game preview today and adds the key matchup. … Around the WCC, Saint Mary’s matched up with San Diego State on Friday night in Phoenix. The Gaels lost. … Portland lost to visiting San Jose State. … Pacific also lost at home to North Dakota State. … BYU travels to Weber State tonight.

WSU: When Jake Dickert went looking for someone to replace him as defensive coordinator, he didn’t want to change things up. By hiring Brian Ward, a coaching colleague in the past, he assured that wouldn’t happen. Colton Clark talked with Ward recently and put together this story. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, new Washington coach Kalen DeBoer is following the same path with his staff, hiring some from Fresno State and keeping some of Jimmy Lake’s staff around. … Jon Wilner answers some questions on the Mercury News site this morning. … Oregon State will finish its season today facing the same school WSU began the season playing: Utah State. … The Pac-12 would appreciate a Beaver win. … Britain Covey is a big reason why Utah has finally reached the Rose Bowl. … Oregon has made some hires, including coordinators on both sides of the ball. … Everyone, including UCLA, is being cautious about the coronavirus. … USC is trying to change its recent recruiting missteps, one of which has been not enticing enough local talent to stay home. … Colorado has hired an offensive coordinator. … In basketball news, eighth-ranked Arizona hosts Cal Baptist as the Wildcats prepare for conference play. … Utah heads south for another tough nonconference game. … Colorado matches up with Cal State Bakersfield. … USC extended coach Andy Enfeld’s contract. … Oregon faces off with No. 1 Baylor.

EWU: The legal (and financial) news just keeps coming from Cheney. Former soccer coach Chad Bodnar has filed a claim against the school, alleging age and sex discrimination were behind his dismissal. Jim Allen has that story. … Around the Big Sky, Montana State faces off with a familiar foe, South Dakota State, with a berth in the FCS title game on the line. The winner faces, who else, North Dakota State. … In basketball news, Northern Arizona has at least one player whose journey to Flagstaff wasn’t an easy one. … Weber State will try to bounce back against visiting BYU.

Preps: Before we delve into the COVID-19 changes, we’ll pass along this roundup from Dave Nichols. It covers Friday night’s action. … Dave also has a notebook that examines the reaction to the state’s policy changes. … Those changes are covered by Arielle Dreher in the S-R and by others around the state.

Chiefs: A quick start led to a much-needed 4-1 win over visiting Portland on Friday night. Kevin Dudley was in the Arena and has this game coverage.

Seahawks: Seattle has two players dealing with COVID-19. The Rams have more than a third of their roster. Also, the Hawks are basically out of the postseason race. Los Angeles is still in the running for the NFC West title. The game has been postponed until Tuesday night. Did we mention the team that could have forfeited under the league’s now-replaced guidelines is located in Los Angeles? … The games between the Rams and Seahawks always seem to have something extra. … Former Hawk offensive lineman George Fant is doing some remarkable things off the field.

Kraken: The Dec. 23 game at Calgary has already been postponed.

• If it sounds as if I’m a little ticked off because some selfish … ah, forget about it. Getting vaccinated, boosted, always wearing a mask indoors, even when coaching, it’s not enough. Because others won’t do what’s necessary to ensure we can continue to have high school sports. Now someone will be putting a swab up my nose three times a week. (And do not get me started concerning all those folks out there who have been sick or died due to the pandemic, many of whom should not have been touched in the first place.) How fun. In this being the last step, however, I’m pessimistic. If the numbers continue to grow (and the outlook seems to be they will), there seems little chance the State will allow high school sports to continue, at least with fans in attendance. Until later …